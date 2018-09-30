Eagles-Titans inactives, with analysis

So far in 2018, the Eagles have been snake-bitten by injuries, as they have four contributing players on injured reserve, and two more PUP/NFI. The Titans, meanwhile, faced some injury adversity early this season, but their injury report is far cleaner than Philly's.

Here are the Eagles' and Titans' Week 4 inactives:

• RB Corey Clement: Clement is a surprise inactive, though he's been dealing with a quad injury. With Clement out, the Eagles only have Jay Ajayi, Wendell Smallwood, and Josh Adams. Ajayi is playing with a fracture in his back.



• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. His loss has probably been felt hardest on special teams, as the Eagles have averaged 2.1 yards per return with three muffs on 8 punt returns in his absence.



• OT Jordan Mailata: The project of all projects will be inactive for the foreseeable future.

• OT/OG Matt Pryor: Pryor is a rookie who could use time to grow.

• OL Chance Warmack: The Eagles will roll with seven offensive linemen.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: Sud is now down with Wentz back in the lineup.



• DE Josh Sweat: Sweat was active last week, but he didn't play, even on special teams. With a strong rotation of defensive ends ahead of him, he's back down this week with guys like Jay Ajayi and Alshon Jeffery returning to the lineup.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• S Rodney McLeod (IR): McLeod is likely done for the season after tearing his MCL during the Eagles' win over the Indianapolis Colts. On the season, he has 10 tackles and four pass breakups, which doesn't properly convey the positive contributions he made in the first three games.



• DT Timmy Jernigan (NFI): Jernigan started the season on the NFI list, which is essentially an extension of the PUP list, meaning he'll be out for at least the first six weeks of the season, though it'll likely extend beyond that. Jernigan was very productive early in the season last year, but his play tailed off a bit down the stretch. He has been replaced in the lineup by a combination of Destiny Vaeao, Haloti Ngata, and Bruce Hector.

• WR Mike Wallace (IR): Wallace, the Eagles' No. 2 receiver, broke his fibula against the Buccaneers. He'll be out at least 8 weeks on injured reserve, though Doug Pederson noted that it may not be a season-ending injury.



• WR Mack Hollins (IR): The Eagles will also be without their No. 4 receiver, as the Eagles placed Hollins on IR with a groin injury.



• ST Chris Maragos (PUP): Maragos is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered Week 6 last year against the Carolina Panthers. He started the season on PUP, so he'll miss at least the first six games. Like Jernigan, it is not anticipated that Maragos will be ready at the conclusion of those six weeks.



• TE Richard Rodgers (IR): Rodgers had a good training camp, and looked like he could be a quality third tight end. However, he injured his knee on a touchdown reception from Nate Sudfeld in the preseason, and was placed on IR.

None of the Titans' inactives are particularly noteworthy, with the exception of Blaine Gabbert, the Titans' backup quarterback. The Titans signed Austin Davis earlier this week in case Gabbert couldn't go. Their inactives are as follows:

QB Blaine Gabbert

CB Kenneth Durden

RB David Fluellen

OG Aaron Stinnie

OG/OT Dennis Kelly

DE Matt Dickerson

NT Darius Kilgo



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• TE Delanie Walker (IR): Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in the Titans' Week 1 loss to Miami. Walker had topped 800 yards in each of the last four seasons. He was the Titans' leading receiver in three of those four seasons.



• S Jonathan Cyprien (IR): Cyprien started 10 games for the Titans last season. He had 58 tackles, one pass breakup, and one sack. Cyprien tore an ACL and was placed on IR.



• OG/OT Kevin Pamphile (IR): Pamphile started 15 of 16 games for the Buccaneers in 2017 and 2 of 3 games for the Titans in 2018, at right tackle. He was placed on IR with an "undisclosed injury."



