Week 4 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' Eagles-Titans predictions

On Sunday, the Eagles will pay a visit to the Tennessee Titans for the first time in eight years. And, if all goes according to plan, the Eagles will have a (mostly) healthy offense taking the field for the first time in what feels like just as long.

With Alshon Jeffery and Jay Ajayi expected to return to the fold — and not to mention a less-rusty Carson Wentz after he returned a week earlier — the Birds offense could take a much-needed step forward in Week 4. Of course, they'll have to do so against a Titans defense that has been far from forgiving in the early stages of this season.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every Friday, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: For the third week in a row all five of us picked the Eagles to win and sports editor Evan Macy thinks it'll be a easy W for the Birds, 31-13.



I think this is the game where the Eagles finally break free (and have their first touchdown celebration) and look like the defending champs. Potential Alshon Jeffery, and Jay Ajayi returns — both have practiced this week — means even greater things for Carson Wentz, who made more with less last week in his rusty debut. I expect there to be less rust, as well as a potent defense that stifles Tennessee's lackluster pass attack and forced Marcus Mariota to try to win the game himself. He won't, and Philly will move to 3-1.



• ESPN staff: Once again, all 10 of their experts picked the Birds, just like they did last week against the Colts.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com: Eagles 23, Titans 17



The Eagles' defense yielded 25 points per game as the visitor last season compared to 12 points at home in 2017, and the trend has continued through three games this season. Fortunes could change some this week against a Titans team that is near the bottom of the league in scoring (16.3 PPG). Carson Wentz should get a weapon or two back Sunday, and the offense will do enough to get the job done.



• Turron Davenport, ESPN.com: Titans 24, Eagles 20



The Titans are looking to make a statement with a win over the defending Super Bowl champions. They have won 11 of the last 13 games at home. Tennessee's physical defense will keep the game close, while Marcus Mariota and the offense find a way to generate a couple of big gains against an overly aggressive Eagles secondary that is without safety Rodney McLeod.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Eagles 17, Titans 14

This will be a tough assignment for the defending champions, even with Carson Wentz under center for the second straight week. The Titans' defense has been playing quite well the last two games, and it did a number on a hot Blake Bortles last week. Well, Bortles was on a hot streak; I don't know if the Tennessee players actually find him that attractive. Attractive to the Philadelphia offense will be the return of receiver Alshon Jeffery, if he is indeed ready to return from the bum shoulder that has kept him out of action this season. The Eagles have missed running backs Darren Sproles (who has been practicing) and Jay Ajayi a ton, too. The Titans miss passing the ball effectively.



• CBSSports.com staff: Five of their eight experts are picking the Eagles, the same number that picked the Birds to beat the Bucs back in Week 2. [Editor's note: Pete Prisco picked the Titans in his weekly picks column, but on the main CBS pick 'em page, he has the Eagles listed. Hmmm....]