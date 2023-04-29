More Sports:

April 29, 2023

Eagles trade for Lions RB D'Andre Swift

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
042923DAndreSwift Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY Sports

D'Andre Swift

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift. The cost is a 2025 fourth-round pick and a swap of picks in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. The Lions will get the Eagles' 219th overall pick, and the Eagles will get the Lions' 249th overall pick.

The Lions selected Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round on Thursday, and the writing was on the wall that Swift would be on his way out. The Eagles pounced and struck a deal to bring Swift back to Philly, where he went to high school at St. Joe's Prep. 

When healthy, Swift has been a dynamic back for the Lions, both as a runner and a receiver. His stats as a runner:

 D'Andre Swift RushYards YPC TD 
2020 114 521 4.6 
2021 151 617 4.1 
2022 99 542 5.5 

And as a receiver: 

 D'Andre SwiftRecYards YPC TD 
2020  48 357 7.8 
2021   62  452 7.3 
2022  48 3898.1 


He has a very full highlight reel: 

Swift will join an Eagles running back rotation that includes Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, Trey Sermon, and Kennedy Brooks.

Swift has one year left on his rookie contract, and will count for $1,774,399 on the Eagles' cap in 2023.

