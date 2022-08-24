Eagles trade S Ugo Amadi to Titans

Ugo Amadi will join the illustrious Frank Gore wing of the Eagles Hall of Fame.

After trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks for Amadi 10 days ago, the Birds have now flipped Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late-round picks.

Per the Titans' website, "The Titans traded a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Amadi and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft."

Essentially trading Arcega-Whiteside and a 2024 seventh-round pick for a 2024 sixth-round pick in a two-step process was like robbing a train but only stealing like a piece of gum or something.

You can find the Eagles' updated 2024 draft picks here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader