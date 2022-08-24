More Sports:

August 24, 2022

Eagles trade S Ugo Amadi to Titans

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031422HowieRoseman Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman

Ugo Amadi will join the illustrious Frank Gore wing of the Eagles Hall of Fame. 

After trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks for Amadi 10 days ago, the Birds have now flipped Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late-round picks.

Per the Titans' website, "The Titans traded a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Amadi and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft."

Essentially trading Arcega-Whiteside and a 2024 seventh-round pick for a 2024 sixth-round pick in a two-step process was like robbing a train but only stealing like a piece of gum or something.

You can find the Eagles' updated 2024 draft picks here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Tennessee Titans Ugo Amadi

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

American bison at Cape May County Zoo gives birth to her first calf
Baby bison Cape May Zoo

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
Limited - Philly Shipyard

Prevention

Colleges need to prepare for monkeypox to spread among students, infectious disease experts say
Monkeypox Temple University

Phillies

Bryce Harper Watch: Triple-A rehab assignment starts off with a bang
Bryce-Harper-Home-Run-Phillies-Braves-5.24.22-mlb.jpg

Celebrities

Jazmine Sullivan to appear on upcoming season of 'The Voice' as John Legend's advisor
Jazmine Sullivan The Voice

Parades

Mummers will head down the shore for North Wildwood parade
Mummers North Wildwood parade

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved