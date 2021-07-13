Eagles to hold joint training camp practices with Patriots and Jets

NFL training camps can become monotonous, especially the latter portion of them — you know, once the preseason games start and it goes from "training camp" to "practice." It can get like that for the players, the coaches, the media and, despite their current fervor for anything covered in pigskin, even the fans.

One of the ways of combatting that fatigue and keeping the competition level high, something new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has been preaching throughout the offseason, is by holding joint practices. That will be especially important this season, with one fewer preseason game on the docket thanks to the regular season expanding from 16 to 17 games.

Under Doug Pederson, the Eagles held joint practices in two of the four seasons in which they were allowed — the NFL outlawed them in 2020 due to COVID safety protocols — with the Dolphins and Ravens. And this year, Sirianni is going to double-dip in the joint practice pool, with the team announcing dates with both the Patriots and Jets ahead of their respective preseason games against each.

The first practices with the Patriots, who also had joint practices with the Eagles during the Chip Kelly Era, will take place at the NovaCare Complex in Philly leading up to their second preseason game (which is against New England) and will feature former Eagles wideout Nelson Agholor going up against the Birds secondary, as well as Jalen Mills lining up against the Birds young receivers.

The second set of joint practices will take place a week later in Florham Park, N.J. prior to their third and final preseason game against the Jets, which will be held at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands. That will not only bring a reunion with former Eagles exec Joe Douglas, but will also feature matchups against former Eagles Vinny Curry and Josh Adams — not to mention second-overall pick Zach Wilson.





Interestingly enough, and almost certainly not a coincidence, roster cuts will almost perfectly coincide with both of these joint sessions.



On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the team will need to trim the roster to 85 players. The following week on Aug. 24, the same day of the Eagles first of two joint practices with the Jets, the Eagles will need to cut another five players. The final cut down to 53 players will come a week later on Aug. 31, five days after their third and final preseason game.

Here's a look at the important dates coming up for the Eagles...

Less than two weeks later, on September 12, the Eagles will visit the Atlanta Falcons for their season opener. We should know a lot more about Sirianni's team by then, and the joint practices with the Pats and Jets will certainly help.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.



