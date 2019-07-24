More Sports:

July 24, 2019

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off training camp on Thursday, marking the end of my life until January (and maybe February). For you, it means practice reports!

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue to add players between now and the start of the season? What roles will the Eagles' rookies play this season? Which players are primed for breakout seasons? Who stood out in spring practices, and will be looking to build on that momentum? Who didn't, and will hope to turn it around this summer?

MORE: Doug Pederson believes Mike Groh and his staff of assistants will evolve in 2019 | Pederson has the enviable task of figuring out how to feed many mouths in his loaded offense

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
