Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off training camp on Thursday, marking the end of my life until January (and maybe February). For you, it means practice reports!

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue to add players between now and the start of the season? What roles will the Eagles' rookies play this season? Which players are primed for breakout seasons? Who stood out in spring practices, and will be looking to build on that momentum? Who didn't, and will hope to turn it around this summer?