More Sports:

August 17, 2021

Eagles trim their roster to 85 players

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kerryon_Johnson_Eagles_Camp_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

RB Kerryon Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles needed to trim their roster to 85 players today, and they did so by waiving RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga, and OT Casey Tucker with injury designations. A look at each player:

RB Kerryon Johnson

Johnson was an interesting acquisition earlier this offseason when the Eagles claimed him off of waivers from the Detroit Lions. He has been quiet in training camp the last week or two, and got slowed by a knee injury that he seemingly aggravated in the Eagles' first preseason game against the Steelers. Even before the injury news, it wasn't looking good for Johnson when Jordan Howard started for the Eagles in that game.

C Luke Juriga

Juriga got nicked up in practice on Monday with an ankle injury, but again, even before that, it wasn't looking good for him when Nate Herbig started working in as the second-team center.

OT Casey Tucker

Tucker had a biceps injury that was seemingly getting better after he was upgraded to day-to-day from week-to-week, but if he couldn't play this Thursday in the second preseason game, the team evidently didn't feel like he showed enough to keep around.

The Eagles will have to cut down to 80 players by next Tuesday.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles roster

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

Five ways you can achieve financial security
Limited - 2021 Financial Security Check-In

Music

Black Thought to school young rappers during master class at Carnegie Hall
Black Thought master class

Opinion

Apps track vital health stats for millions of people, but doctors aren't using the data
Health Tracking Apps

Education

Pennsylvania schools can receive free, in-classroom COVID-19 testing
PA Schools COVID testing

Food & Drink

Detox and retox at Sor Ynéz's yoga and vegan brunch event
Hatha Yoga at Sor Ynéz

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved