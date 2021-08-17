Eagles trim their roster to 85 players

The Philadelphia Eagles needed to trim their roster to 85 players today, and they did so by waiving RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga, and OT Casey Tucker with injury designations. A look at each player:

RB Kerryon Johnson

Johnson was an interesting acquisition earlier this offseason when the Eagles claimed him off of waivers from the Detroit Lions. He has been quiet in training camp the last week or two, and got slowed by a knee injury that he seemingly aggravated in the Eagles' first preseason game against the Steelers. Even before the injury news, it wasn't looking good for Johnson when Jordan Howard started for the Eagles in that game.

C Luke Juriga

Juriga got nicked up in practice on Monday with an ankle injury, but again, even before that, it wasn't looking good for him when Nate Herbig started working in as the second-team center.

OT Casey Tucker

Tucker had a biceps injury that was seemingly getting better after he was upgraded to day-to-day from week-to-week, but if he couldn't play this Thursday in the second preseason game, the team evidently didn't feel like he showed enough to keep around.

The Eagles will have to cut down to 80 players by next Tuesday.

