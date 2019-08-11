More Sports:

August 11, 2019

Eagles waive/injured WR Shelton Gibson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday evening that they have waived/injured wide receiver Shelton Gibson. In a move to maintain their Shelton quota, the team also announced that they have signed CB Sojourn Shelton.

This was a crucial offseason for Gibson, his third in the NFL after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons, Gibson carved out a role on special teams as the gunner on the punt team, but failed to evolve as a receiver in the regular offense. His career numbers: 3 catches, 59 yards, 0 TDs.

In the Eagles' loss to the Titans in the first preseason game, Gibson injured his ankle, and the team classified him as "week to week."

If Gibson clears waivers, he will revert back to the Eagles and land on their injured reserve list.

Sojourn Shelton went to school at Wisconsin, and he has spent time on the Bengals' practice squad. He is an undersized corner at 5'9, 177. What he lacks in size, he doesn't really make up for in athleticism:

The Eagles need bodies at corner, and Shelton will do for now.

