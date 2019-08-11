More Sports:

August 11, 2019

USWNT's Julie Ertz visits Zach Ertz at Eagles practice, plays some catch

Philadelphia's coolest athlete couple graced us with an adorable summer moment

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Julie Ertz eagles practice catch @Eagles/Twitter

Eagles QB4 Julie Ertz.

Julie Ertz, two-time world champion with the U.S. Women's National Team, plays soccer, which is also called football. Zach Ertz, one-time world champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, plays football, which is always called football.

On Sunday, Zach Ertz and the Eagles spent a beautiful morning in South Philly practicing, and Julie Ertz decided to stop by to check out how the other footballer in the family plays football.

MORE: Bryce Harper gives Giants fans 'shush' sign after first of two monster HRs

With access to training camp fairly limited these days, we don't blame her.

After chatting and generally being a normal celebrity couple for a little bit, the Ertzes (Ertzii? Ertzen?) decided to toss a football-style football around. Unsurprisingly, even though Julie Ertz plays the other kind of football, she's also good at this kind of football.

World-class athletes: they're not like us.

With the Eagles losing backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld for roughly six weeks because of a broken wrist, plenty of Eagles fans jumped to make the obvious joke: hey, Howie, how about signing Julie Ertz as the team's fourth QB?

The Eagles, though, have made it clear they're not really worried about needing more quarterbacks because Sudfeld's injury seems minor. And Julie Ertz will be busy in late August, anyway, as she and the rest of the USWNT celebrate the team's second straight World Cup title with a victory tour friendly match against Portugal at the Linc.

She reminded Eagles fans about the game via the Eagles' Twitter account, while wearing what appears to be a sick gray Birds baseball jersey:

In short, the Ertz family still seems extremely cool.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia USWNT Soccer Julie Ertz Training Camp Zach Ertz Football

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A recap of the Eagles' injuries, four weeks before Week 1
011919DallasGoedert

Government

Atlantic City councilman posts, deletes Facebook status about eating marijuana edibles
Jeffree Fauntleroy II Atlantic City

Health News

Philadelphia's best (and worst) hospitals for these four common surgeries
Pennsylvania hospitals surgery outcomes

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Ignore the standings, 'this Phillies team isn’t close to being ready to win again'
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

SoulCycle

SoulCycle planning free classes in effort to win back riders after backlash
Carroll - Fitness Classes SoulCycle

Festivals

Bring your cameras to this sunflower festival at Hellerick's Family Farm
sunflower festival at Hellerick’s Family Farm in Doylestown

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved