August 08, 2019

Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld suffers broken wrist in preseason opener

By Evan Macy
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld (7) leaves the game on a cart with an air cast on his left wrist at the end of the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

UPDATE [11:10 p.m.] — According to Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken left wrist in the second quarter. After Sudfeld underwent x-rays at halftime, it was determined that the injury is not season-ending, but will require surgery.

That likely means the Eagles will be looking for veteran quarterback to bring in to back up Carson Wentz. Stay tuned...

Nate Sudfeld looked like a starting-caliber quarterback Thursday night, going 10-for-17 for 177 yards and a score (including a 75-yard bomb go Marken Michel) in just about two quarters of work against the Titans.

But that won't be the story tomorrow. It will be his wrists.

The QB entered the game for one last series with the Eagles attempting to piece together a two-minute drill before halftime. But then on a play that would result in a roughing the passer call, Sudfeld broke his fall with his outstretched hands.

And this happened:

Sudfeld would not be returning regardless of his injury status, but the setback is one that could be a killer for the Eagles this season. With their franchise Carson Wentz saddled with baggage from injuries in all three of his NFL seasons, Sudfeld was the Birds' insurance policy. 

Behind Wentz and Sudfeld are rookie fifth round pick Clayton Thorson (who has not impressed to say the least in camp thus far) and veteran Cody Kessler. If either has to lead the Eagles stacked offense after a Wentz injury, the Eagles are toast.

Sudfeld earned the praise and trust of the Eagles front office and it was anticipated that the team may even be comfortable carrying just two quarterbacks into the season (with Thorson potentially clearing waivers and making the practice squad).

Should Sudfeld have any serious injury to his wrist(s), the Eagles may be forced to bring in another quarterback off the street.

