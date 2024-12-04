Eagles Week 14 playoff clinching scenarios

December 04, 2024
Each week we'll track the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff clinching scenarios and seeding possibilities as they continue to progress throughout the rest of the regular season.
|NFC East
|Record
|Div record
|Eagles
|10-2
|3-0
|Commanders
|8-5
|2-2
|Cowboys
|5-7
|3-1
|Giants ☠️
|2-10
|0-5
The Eagles have a strong three-game lead over the Commanders with five games to go, plus a perfect 3-0 record in the division and a head-to-head win over Washington already in the bank. However, they cannot clinch the NFC East yet Week 14, even with a win over the Panthers — with the Commanders on a bye this week.
Let's first look at the NFC standings:
|Seed
|Team
|Record
|Conf record
|1
|Lions
|11-1
|7-1
|2
|Eagles
|10-2
|6-2
|3
|Seahawks
|7-5
|3-4
|4
|Falcons
|6-6
|6-2
|5
|Vikings
|10-2
|5-2
|6
|Packers
|9-3
|4-3
|7
|Commanders
|8-5
|5-3
|8
|Buccaneers
|6-6
|6-3
|9
|Cardinals
|6-6
|3-5
|10
|Rams
|6-6
|4-5
|11
|49ers
|5-7
|3-5
|12
|Cowboys
|5-7
|3-5
|13
|Saints
|4-8
|3-5
|14
|Bears
|4-8
|2-5
|15
|Panthers
|3-9
|2-5
|16
|Giants ☠️
|2-10
|1-8
The Eagles are four games ahead of the each of the Buccaneers, Falcons, Cardinals, and Rams. Those are the four teams the Eagles would have to outlast just to clinch at least the 7 seed in the NFC. Their Week 14 clinching scenarios, with help from playoffstatus.com (tie scenarios eliminated for the sake of brevity):
• The Eagles beat the Panthers, AND any of the following combinations:
In other words, it's possible-but-unlikely that the Eagles will clinch a playoff berth Week 14.
The great Deniz Selman laid out some tie-breaking scenarios for the Eagles to win the 1 seed over the Lions (and Vikings). Basically, the Lions' Week 14 game against the Packers on Thursday night is of extreme importance for the Eagles' chances of earning the 1 seed.
NFC 1 seed tiebreaker scenarios! All 15-2 & 14-3 scenarios below. 👇#Eagles...— Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) December 2, 2024
1) only win 15-2 tiebreaker vs DET if DET's loss is specifically to GB
2) win 14-3 tiebreaker vs DET if loss is to PIT & DET's losses include GB *or* are both NFC
3) likely lose 15-2 tiebreaker vs MIN pic.twitter.com/hoa1hDZ0Kh
If the Lions beat the Packers Thursday night, that will put a huge dent in the Eagles' chances for homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
