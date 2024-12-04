Eagles Week 14 playoff clinching scenarios

Each week we'll track the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff clinching scenarios and seeding possibilities as they continue to progress throughout the rest of the regular season.

The NFC East

NFC East Record Div record Eagles 10-2 3-0 Commanders 8-5 2-2 Cowboys 5-7 3-1 Giants ☠️ 2-10 0-5



The Eagles have a strong three-game lead over the Commanders with five games to go, plus a perfect 3-0 record in the division and a head-to-head win over Washington already in the bank. However, they cannot clinch the NFC East yet Week 14, even with a win over the Panthers — with the Commanders on a bye this week.

Playoff-clinching scenarios

Let's first look at the NFC standings:

Seed Team Record Conf record 1 Lions 11-1 7-1 2 Eagles 10-2 6-2 3 Seahawks 7-5 3-4 4 Falcons 6-6 6-2 5 Vikings 10-2 5-2 6 Packers 9-3 4-3 7 Commanders 8-5 5-3 8 Buccaneers 6-6 6-3 9 Cardinals 6-6 3-5 10 Rams 6-6 4-5 11 49ers 5-7 3-5 12 Cowboys 5-7 3-5 13 Saints 4-8 3-5 14 Bears 4-8 2-5 15 Panthers 3-9 2-5 16 Giants ☠️ 2-10 1-8

The Eagles are four games ahead of the each of the Buccaneers, Falcons, Cardinals, and Rams. Those are the four teams the Eagles would have to outlast just to clinch at least the 7 seed in the NFC. Their Week 14 clinching scenarios, with help from playoffstatus.com (tie scenarios eliminated for the sake of brevity):

• The Eagles beat the Panthers, AND any of the following combinations:

Cardinals, Falcons, and Packers all lose. Cardinals, Buccaneers and Packers all lose. Cardinals, Falcons, and Rams all lose. Cardinals, Buccaneers and Rams all lose.

In other words, it's possible-but-unlikely that the Eagles will clinch a playoff berth Week 14.

1-seed watch

The great Deniz Selman laid out some tie-breaking scenarios for the Eagles to win the 1 seed over the Lions (and Vikings). Basically, the Lions' Week 14 game against the Packers on Thursday night is of extreme importance for the Eagles' chances of earning the 1 seed.

If the Lions beat the Packers Thursday night, that will put a huge dent in the Eagles' chances for homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

