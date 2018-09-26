More Sports:

September 26, 2018

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery cleared for contact

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
092618AlshonJeffery Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

He's back. Probably.

The Philadelphia Eagles could be getting their No. 1 wide receiver back very soon, as Alshon Jeffery has been cleared for contact, per Doug Pederson in his Wednesday morning press conference.

Jeffery's good news does not necessarily mean that he'll be ready to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, per Pederson

"Alshon is doing well," he said. "He's cleared. We're excited to get him in the mix and see where he's at, but we'll make a final determination later in the week."

The guess here is that Jeffery will indeed play, and he'll be a welcomed addition to a receiving corps that has been missing its No. 1, No. 2 (Mike Wallace), and No. 4 (Mack Hollins) receivers.

Jeffery originally injured his shoulder in training camp last season, when he tore his rotator cuff. He played the entire 2017 season with the injury, catching 57 passes for 789 yards and 9 TDs. In the playoffs, Jeffery shined, catching 12 passes for 219 yards and 3 TDs, including this outstanding grab over Eric Rowe in the Super Bowl:


He had surgery to repair his shoulder during the 2018 offseason, and has not played since. If Jeffery does indeed play on Sunday, Pederson would not speculate on the level of playing time he would get.

