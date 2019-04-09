More News:

April 09, 2019

Earthquake off the coast of Long Island felt in Trenton, Smyrna

The quake was mainly felt on Long Island, but it reached a few responders in New Jersey and Delaware

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Earthquakes
Earthquake April 9 2019 Screenshot/U.S. Geological Survey

An earthquake off the coast of Long Island registered a magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale Tuesday.

A relatively small earthquake off the coast of Long Island registered a magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale Tuesday, and the quake was felt as far away as Trenton, New Jersey, and Smyrna, Delaware.

The earthquake occurred roughly 33 miles southeast of Southampton, New York, early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

MORE NEWS: Wildwood Crest considering lifting borough's alcohol sale ban

The quake was mainly felt on Long Island, but some responders reported feeling a rattling in New Jersey’s capital and in Smyrna, which sits near the Delaware Bay less than 70 miles outside of Philadelphia, according to NJ.com.

Here’s a little extra context from AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell about how rare an earthquake of this magnitude is for the area:

It wasn’t some world-beating quake, but this doesn’t seem like your run-of-the-mill East Coast micro-quake, either.

Earlier this year, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake was registered about 136 miles off the coast of Maryland.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Earthquakes Philadelphia New Jersey Smyrna Delaware Trenton Long Island

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The NBA Playoffs are coming — and the Sixers are bringing back their 'Phila Unite' logo just in time
Sixers-playoffs-logo_040919

Opinion

Meet the 20 worst Philadelphians (you may have made the list)
15th Street Sidewalk Center City Philadelphia 04082019

Transportation

Vintage steam train will run on SEPTA's Doylestown line for first time in 28 years
North Wales Steam Train Locomotive

Phillies

Paul Hagen: How does the enigma of Vince Velasquez fit into the 2019 Phillies?
051518_Velasquez-Vince_usat

Health News

Candida auris: Here's what you should know about the superbug fungus spreading worldwide
04072018_resistant_bacteria_CDC.

Investigations

Suspect filmed sucker-punching victim at busy Fishtown intersection
Suspect Fishtown Punch

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved