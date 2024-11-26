East Passyunk businesses to extend hours and offer loyalty punch cards for holiday celebration

Shopping discounts, a tree lighting ceremony and visits from Santa await East Passyunk for the holiday season.

The annual Deck the Ave celebration returns to the neighborhood with a Small Business Saturday highlighting shops and a Fall First Friday showcasing locally made crafts.

On Nov. 30, nearly 30 shops and restaurants will have giveaways and special sales for Small Business Saturday. Good Buy Supply will hand out coupons to the first 100 guests, P'UNK Burger will have a special menu and Mecha Chocolate will have free samples and wine tasting.

Shoppers can receive a punch card from participating businesses and have it marked for every $10 spent until Jan. 1. After 10 punches, participants can drop off their cards at the neighborhood's Business Improvement District's (EPABID) office at 1904 East Passyunk Ave. or Latchkey Records at 1502 East Passyunk Ave. to enter a raffle for a gift certificate.

The tree lighting ceremony will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. near the Singing Fountain at 11th Street and East Passyunk Avenue. There will be music from the Central High School concert choir, City Rhythm Trio, and HOME: The Fanny Coppin Rockin' Band, and Santa Claus will come out at 6 p.m. for free pictures.

Those who miss the photo opportunity can see St. Nicholas at the EPABID office on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4-6 p.m. or at Urban Jungle on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 5-7 p.m.

East Passyunk will hold Fall First Friday on Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m., with over 41 shops extending their hours and holding flash events. There will be sidewalk art sales, longer happy hours, live tunes and special deals. Some of the festivities include the restaurant Laurel housing a pop-up shop with art from two of its employees, and the artisan shop Minimal Chaos having a henna artist and snacks for visitors.

"We are an Ave for All, with award-winning restaurants and nightlife, family-friendly festivities, and a one-of-a-kind pedestrian experience," Katie Hanford, executive director of EPABID, said in a release. "From age-old traditions like our Tree Lighting to new sidewalk events like our First Friday series, we are excited to show off all that East Passyunk Avenue has to offer."

