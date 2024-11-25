More Events:

November 25, 2024

Elfreth's Alley homes to offer holiday tours with carolers and cider

The historic block between 2nd and Front streets brings back its annual fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 7.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Open House
Elfreth's Alley tour Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The homes of Elfreth's Alley, one of the oldest continuously inhabited residential streets in the United States, will be open for holiday tours Dec. 7.

Some of the Philadelphia's oldest homes will be open to the public for an upcoming holiday fundraiser.

The residents of Elfreth's Alley, the historic block between Second and Front streets in Old City, will welcome visitors into their abodes for tours Saturday, Dec. 7. The annual open house event raises money to preserve the alley, one of the oldest continuously inhabited residential streets in the country. Its homes were built between 1720 and 1836, but the cobblestone road dates back to 1703.

MORE: Street curling, holiday light show return to Franklin Square for winter festival

The national historic landmark receives more than 250,000 visitors each year.

Elfreth's Alley is getting a holiday makeover for the occasion, complete with carolers and elves. The Elfreth's Alley Association also will serve hot cider and snacks that afternoon.

Tickets include free admission to the Elfreth's Alley Museum, which occupies two rowhomes on the block. They start at $25 for adults and $10 for children, but families can bundle together four for $60.

Deck the Alley

Saturday, Dec. 7
2-6 p.m. | $10-$25
Elfreth's Alley
126 Elfreth's Alley

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Open House Philadelphia Fundraisers Elfreth's Alley Tours

Videos

Featured

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties
Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Marijuana disguised as a burrito found in Uber Eats delivery in South Jersey

Police Uber Eats marijuana

Sponsored

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

TV

Charles Ling's behind-the-scenes stories on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

charles ling golden bachelorette interview

Women's Health

Pay first, deliver later: Some women are being asked to prepay for their baby

Pregnancy Prepay Bills

Holiday

Street curling, holiday light show return to Franklin Square for winter festival

winter franklin square

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved