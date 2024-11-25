Elfreth's Alley homes to offer holiday tours with carolers and cider

Some of the Philadelphia's oldest homes will be open to the public for an upcoming holiday fundraiser.

The residents of Elfreth's Alley, the historic block between Second and Front streets in Old City, will welcome visitors into their abodes for tours Saturday, Dec. 7. The annual open house event raises money to preserve the alley, one of the oldest continuously inhabited residential streets in the country. Its homes were built between 1720 and 1836, but the cobblestone road dates back to 1703.

The national historic landmark receives more than 250,000 visitors each year.

Elfreth's Alley is getting a holiday makeover for the occasion, complete with carolers and elves. The Elfreth's Alley Association also will serve hot cider and snacks that afternoon.

Tickets include free admission to the Elfreth's Alley Museum, which occupies two rowhomes on the block. They start at $25 for adults and $10 for children, but families can bundle together four for $60.

Saturday, Dec. 7

2-6 p.m. | $10-$25

Elfreth's Alley

126 Elfreth's Alley

