November 24, 2024

Street curling, holiday light show return to Franklin Square for winter festival

The park is also offering Chilly Philly Mini Golf and a heated tent serving cocktails.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Franklin Square
winter franklin square Jeff Fusco/Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

The Winter in Franklin Square festival runs through Feb. 23 and features light shows, seasonal food and drinks, street curling and mini golf.

Franklin Square has once again transformed into a winter wonderland full of holiday fun for all ages.

The Winter in Franklin Square festivities, which run through Sunday, Feb. 23, include light shows, street curling, mini golf, fire pits and cocktails.

MORE: Adventure Aquarium brings back world's tallest underwater Christmas tree for holiday festival

The centerpiece of the festival is the Electrical Spectacle Light Show, which plays nightly every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., when the park closes. The free show illuminates the park with hundreds of thousands of dancing lights set to the tunes of popular holiday songs. New this year, one of the songs in the show is "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" from "A Philly Special Christmas," the 2022 debut album by former and current Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. 

Street curling, a version of the Olympic ice sport in which teams take turns sliding granite stones across a sheet of ice toward a target, is also being offered. Sessions are 30 minutes each, can include up to eight players and cost $40 for a reservation.

Chilly Philly Mini Golf, which runs through Jan. 26, gives the usual course a wintry makeover complete with themed music, lights and giant characters. Visitors can also ride the holiday-decorated Parx Liberty Carousel and play on the park's two playgrounds.

Visitors can check out the Ben on the Rocks heated tent, which will serve cocktails each night. Plus, there's a Winter Beer Garden with fire pits, and SquareBurger is serving seasonal foods. 

Franklin Square is free to enter and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The park has special holiday hours and begins closing at 7 p.m. daily on Jan. 9.

Winter in Franklin Square

Now through Sunday, Feb. 23
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106








