November 17, 2024

Adventure Aquarium brings back world's tallest underwater Christmas tree for holiday festival

Christmas Underwater, which runs Nov. 23 through Dec. 24, also features Scuba Santa, indoor snow flurries and a puppet show.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Adventure Aquarium
adventure aquarium christmas underwater Provided Image/Adventure Aquarium

Scuba Santa is part of the holiday festivities during Adventure Aquarium's Christmas Underwater.

Adventure Aquarium is preparing for its annual holiday makeover, which will again include a record-breaking tree and faux snow.

Christmas Underwater will be held at the Camden aquarium from Saturday, Nov. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 24. The kid-friendly holiday festival will feature the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree, indoor flurries, photo opportunities, a puppet show and appearances by Scuba Santa. Tickets can be purchased now online.

MORE: Philadelphia Zoo's LumiNature adds choose-your-own-adventure area to holiday light show

The aquarium's underwater Christmas tree, which is being referred to as the "world's largest," stretches 18 feet tall and is decorated with 400 colorful, custom-sculpted corals. It will be displayed among the aquarium's sandbar, sand tiger and nurse sharks. The aquarium will offer a new photo op with the giant tree during this year's festival.

Scuba Santa will dive daily among the sea turtles, sharks and stingrays. Outfitted in traditional Santa Claus garb, he will share holiday cheer, smile for selfies and interact with guests. Visitors can also write letters to the jolly fellow. 

After waving to Scuba Santa, guests can meet Santa on land Fridays through Sundays in his "magic workshop" to take photos and share their Christmas wish lists. Also part of Christmas Underwater is the transformation of the aquarium's rotunda into the "Snowtunda," complete with fake snow flurries, and the holiday-themed "Merry Fishmas, Boris" puppet show.

Christmas Underwater

Saturday, Nov. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 24
Times and ticket prices vary
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ

