Adventure Aquarium brings back world's tallest underwater Christmas tree for holiday festival

Adventure Aquarium is preparing for its annual holiday makeover, which will again include a record-breaking tree and faux snow.

Christmas Underwater will be held at the Camden aquarium from Saturday, Nov. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 24. The kid-friendly holiday festival will feature the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree, indoor flurries, photo opportunities, a puppet show and appearances by Scuba Santa. Tickets can be purchased now online.

The aquarium's underwater Christmas tree, which is being referred to as the "world's largest," stretches 18 feet tall and is decorated with 400 colorful, custom-sculpted corals. It will be displayed among the aquarium's sandbar, sand tiger and nurse sharks. The aquarium will offer a new photo op with the giant tree during this year's festival.

Scuba Santa will dive daily among the sea turtles, sharks and stingrays. Outfitted in traditional Santa Claus garb, he will share holiday cheer, smile for selfies and interact with guests. Visitors can also write letters to the jolly fellow.

After waving to Scuba Santa, guests can meet Santa on land Fridays through Sundays in his "magic workshop" to take photos and share their Christmas wish lists. Also part of Christmas Underwater is the transformation of the aquarium's rotunda into the "Snowtunda," complete with fake snow flurries, and the holiday-themed "Merry Fishmas, Boris" puppet show.

Saturday, Nov. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 24



Times and ticket prices vary



Adventure Aquarium



1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ