Philadelphia Zoo's LumiNature adds choose-your-own-adventure area to holiday light show

The Philadelphia Zoo's annual holiday light show is adding a choose-your-own-adventure experience, giant snowflakes with animal patterns hidden inside and a sweet shop filled with treats and souvenirs.

LumiNature runs from Thursday, Nov. 21, to Saturday, Jan. 4, with 16 illuminated zones, bringing back popular animal-themed attractions displayed using over a million lights and containing new interactive areas.

Advance tickets for timed entrances are on sale now for $22-$29 for ages 12 and over and $18-$24 for children ages 2-11. Admission is free for children under 2. "Anytime Tickets" for any night are up to $32 for ages 12 and over and $27 for children. There are discounts for all Philadelphia Zoo members, and Family Deluxe and Contributor members receive free tickets.

At the Polar Play area, children can pick their own paths through an arctic fox's den, interacting with a penguin puppet during their journey.

The LumiNature 360 experience showcases scenes of wildlife from around the world using 100,000 lights. Visitors can press a button to illuminate the zoo's Impala Fountain. The area will also serve warm drinks and light-up souvenirs.

The Beary Sweet zone is a world of candy, with illuminated displays of shimmering bears and snowmen lit up by 200,000 lights. Within the exhibit is a shop with treats and souvenirs.

Guests can walk through the Wild Flurries area and search for hidden animal patterns inside giant snowflakes — no two are alike.

And the Peacock Spectacular will feature a twinkling version of the flashy bird.

Returning attractions include a 40-foot-tall penguin with 40,000 lights, over a dozen giant jellyfish and a 100-foot-long tunnel through the "Shimmer River."

Local craft beer, hot cocoa (spiked or not), bourbon apple cider, mulled wine, gourmet popcorn, s'mores kits and many other food and drinks will also be available.

Thursday, Nov. 21 to Saturday, Jan. 4

5-9 p.m. | $22-$29 for ages 12+, $18-24 for ages 2-11

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave.