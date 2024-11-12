Manayunk will have fake snow and Santa for Thursday's Christmas tree lighting

Santa Claus is coming to town Thursday for a Christmas tree lighting — and he's bringing snow with him.

Jolly Old St. Nicholas will help Manayunk unveil its evergreen at a ceremony on Main Street. Santa will pull up to Canal View Park in a fire truck around 5:45 p.m. to greet the crowds, but he's not the only entertainment that evening. Local singer-songwriters John Gilbride and Emily Drinker will perform, as will the SJU City Belles, the women's a cappella group at Saint Joseph's University.

Fake snowflakes will fall during the festivities, which culminate in a 7 p.m. tree lighting.

The Manayunk Development Corporation has also promised craft stations, hot cocoa and a bit of Eagles spirit in honor of the team's Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders. Whoever arrives in the most impressive Birds gear will earn a $100 gift certificate.

The tree-lighting ceremony serves as the official kickoff to the holiday season in Manayunk, with other events to follow. A complimentary "jolly trolley" will ferry passengers — and special VIPs like Buddy the Elf and the Grinch — along Main Street during the first three weekends of December. A Hanukkah candle lighting is also tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 26, at Canal View Park.

The Rudolph Run, a three-mile race to benefit the North Light Community Center, will also depart from Canal View Park on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. The cost of entry is one canned or non-perishable food item, to build out North Light's food pantry. The community center is also partnering with the MDC on an Operation Santa Claus giving program. Residents can stop by the MDC offices at 106 Grape St. starting Nov. 30 to pick a gift item to donate to local families this holiday season.

Thursday, Nov. 14

5:30-7 p.m.

Canal View Park

4418 Main St., Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.