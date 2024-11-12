More Events:

November 12, 2024

Manayunk will have fake snow and Santa for Thursday's Christmas tree lighting

The ceremony on Main Street serves as the neighborhood's official kickoff to the holiday season, with other events to follow.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Tree Lightings
Manayunk Christmas tree Provided image/Aversa PR

The Manayunk tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14, will feature fake snow, singers and Santa Claus.

Santa Claus is coming to town Thursday for a Christmas tree lighting — and he's bringing snow with him.

Jolly Old St. Nicholas will help Manayunk unveil its evergreen at a ceremony on Main Street. Santa will pull up to Canal View Park in a fire truck around 5:45 p.m. to greet the crowds, but he's not the only entertainment that evening. Local singer-songwriters John Gilbride and Emily Drinker will perform, as will the SJU City Belles, the women's a cappella group at Saint Joseph's University. 

Fake snowflakes will fall during the festivities, which culminate in a 7 p.m. tree lighting.

MORE: BYOB holiday lights trolley to tour the city's merriest displays

The Manayunk Development Corporation has also promised craft stations, hot cocoa and a bit of Eagles spirit in honor of the team's Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders. Whoever arrives in the most impressive Birds gear will earn a $100 gift certificate.

The tree-lighting ceremony serves as the official kickoff to the holiday season in Manayunk, with other events to follow. A complimentary "jolly trolley" will ferry passengers — and special VIPs like Buddy the Elf and the Grinch — along Main Street during the first three weekends of December. A Hanukkah candle lighting is also tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 26, at Canal View Park.

The Rudolph Run, a three-mile race to benefit the North Light Community Center, will also depart from Canal View Park on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. The cost of entry is one canned or non-perishable food item, to build out North Light's food pantry. The community center is also partnering with the MDC on an Operation Santa Claus giving program. Residents can stop by the MDC offices at 106 Grape St. starting Nov. 30 to pick a gift item to donate to local families this holiday season.

Manayunk Tree Lighting

Thursday, Nov. 14
5:30-7 p.m.
Canal View Park
4418 Main St., Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Tree Lightings Philadelphia Free Manayunk Christmas Tree

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 1

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions
Limited - Light Up Capon Bridge by Cindy Twigg Photography.jpg

Hampshire County, WV: A magical holiday destination worth every mile

Just In

Must Read

Business

Olde Bar ends bar and restaurant service

Olde Bar closing

Sponsored

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

TV

Kat Dennings sitcom 'Shifting Gears' to premiere in January

Kat Dennings Tim Allen

Phillies

Ranking the Phillies' biggest offseason needs

Phillies-front-office-Dombrowski_111224_USAT

Holiday

BYOB holiday lights trolley to tour the city's merriest displays

Holiday lights trolley tour

Sixers

Report: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Clippers-11.6.24-NBA.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved