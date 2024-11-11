BYOB holiday lights trolley to tour the city's merriest displays

A trolley tour that takes passengers to Christmas light displays around Philly — on a vehicle decked out with colorful bulbs and ornaments of its own – is revving back to life at the end of the month.

Founding Footsteps' BYOB holiday lights trolley is offering tours from Saturday, Nov. 30, to Sunday, Dec. 29. Multiple times slots are available each night between 4:30-10 p.m. Tickets are now on sale, and some of those spots already have sold out.

The two-hour tour departs from Craft Hall in Northern Liberties. The trolley cruises by Winterfest at Penn's Landing, the Betsy Ross House and City Hall, where Christmas Village will be in full swing. Tour stops include the Miracle on 13th Street, the display that spans the 1600 block of South 13th Street, and the Smedley Street Christmas Light Spectacular on the 2700 block of Smedley Street.

Musicians will entertain the passengers with live holiday tunes. The tour is BYOB and free pizza will be provided at Craft Hall before the trolley hits the road.

Tickets are typically $50 for kids under 12, $55 for seniors and $60 for adults. But Founding Footsteps offers discount pricing Mondays through Wednesdays.

Saturday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 29Times vary | $50-$60901 N. Delaware Ave.

