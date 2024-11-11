More Events:

November 11, 2024

BYOB holiday lights trolley to tour the city's merriest displays

The two-hour drive hits destinations like the Miracle on 13th Street and the Smedley Street Christmas Light Spectacular. Rides run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 29.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Tours
Holiday lights trolley tour @foundingfootsteps/Facebook

Founding Footsteps' BYOB holiday light trolley tour visits Christmas displays like the Miracle on 13th Street and offers riders free pizza beforehand. Tours run Nov. 30 to Dec. 29.

A trolley tour that takes passengers to Christmas light displays around Philly — on a vehicle decked out with colorful bulbs and ornaments of its own – is revving back to life at the end of the month.

Founding Footsteps' BYOB holiday lights trolley is offering tours from Saturday, Nov. 30, to Sunday, Dec. 29. Multiple times slots are available each night between 4:30-10 p.m. Tickets are now on sale, and some of those spots already have sold out.

MORE: Dilworth Park's ice rink and and holiday market return next week

The two-hour tour departs from Craft Hall in Northern Liberties. The trolley cruises by Winterfest at Penn's Landing, the Betsy Ross House and City Hall, where Christmas Village will be in full swing. Tour stops include the Miracle on 13th Street, the display that spans the 1600 block of South 13th Street, and the Smedley Street Christmas Light Spectacular on the 2700 block of Smedley Street.

Musicians will entertain the passengers with live holiday tunes. The tour is BYOB and free pizza will be provided at Craft Hall before the trolley hits the road.

Tickets are typically $50 for kids under 12, $55 for seniors and $60 for adults. But Founding Footsteps offers discount pricing Mondays through Wednesdays.

Holiday Light Tour

Saturday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 29
Times vary | $50-$60
901 N. Delaware Ave.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Tours Philadelphia Christmas BYOB Trolleys Lights Holiday Lights

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Vietnam Memorial Veterans Day

Thank veterans for their service
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 1

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man charged with arson in connection with Ocean County wildfire, prosecutor says

ocean county wildfire arson charge

Sponsored

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season!

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Entertainment

Kenan Thompson plays Eagles-obsessed dad in new 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

saturday night live philadelphia eagles

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles beat Dallas on road for first time since 2017

Eagles Milton Williams 2024 Cowboys

Entertainment

Museum of the American Revolution to host 'National Treasure' themed event

museum american revolution national treasure

Sixers

Report: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Clippers-11.6.24-NBA.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved