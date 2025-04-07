More Culture:

April 07, 2025

In the ongoing fights to ban books, 'Sold,' written by a local college grad, was one the most targeted works in 2024

Patricia McCormick's novel on human trafficking made the American Library Association's annual ranking.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Books Censorship
Banned books Provided image/Pixabay

'Sold' by Patricia McCormick, a Rosemont College alum, was one of the most challenged books in the U.S. in 2024. The American Library Association puts out an annual list based on reported censorship attempts.

An award-winning book on human trafficking, written by a Rosemont College alum, was one of the most targeted books to be banned in U.S. libraries in 2024.

Patricia McCormick's novel "Sold" landed on the top 10 of the American Library Association's annual list. It tied for eighth with "Crank" by Ellen Hopkins, a story about a teen girl's struggles with substance abuse. 

MORE: Adventure Aquarium to open new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit with 'rare marine life'

"Sold," originally published in 2006, centers on a 13-year-old Nepalese girl sold into sexual slavery. It was a National Book Award finalist and Gustav-Heinemann Peace Prize winner following its debut, and was later adapted into a movie. "Sold" was also the 10th-most challenged book in the United States in 2023, the first year it made the ALA ranking.

"To ban this book is to erase the young people around the world who are currently enslaved," McCormick said in an author statement. "To ban this book is a disservice to the women who shared their stories with me so the world could know about their plight. And to ban this book is disrespectful to the young readers who want to know about the world as it is – so they can make a difference. 

"But, perhaps most important, to ban this book is to take away a lifeline for readers who are experiencing abuse. These kids know what adults often don’t. Books aren’t the problem; they are part of the solution."

McCormick grew up in central Pennsylvania and attended Rosemont College, the Montgomery County school that recently announced a merger with Villanova University, before moving to New York City. There, she studied journalism at Columbia University and later obtained a master's degree from the New School. 

McCormick is also the author of "Never Fall Down," "Cut" and "The Plot to Kill Hitler." She co-wrote the young readers' edition of "I Am Malala," the memoir of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

The ALA recorded 821 attempts to censor books at libraries, schools and universities in 2024. That's a decrease from the previous year, when the nonprofit reported 1,247. The majority of challenges are coming from organized campaigns, the ALA said.

The other most challenged books in 2024 were "Flamer" by Mike Curato, "Me, Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews, "Looking for Alaska" by John Green, "Crank" and "Tricks" by Hopkins, "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky, "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison, "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe, and "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson.

McCormick isn't the first author with local ties to make the ALA ranking. Susan Kuklin's "Beyond Magenta," which features interviews with six transgender teens, was listed in 2015, 2019 and 2021. Kuklin was born and raised in Philly.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Books Censorship Philadelphia Rosemont Libraries Book Ban

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Reggie Jackson's childhood home in Wyncote to be demolished next week

Reggie Jackson Home

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Nature

Adventure Aquarium to open new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit with 'rare marine life'

adventure aquarium kaleidoscope cove

Wellness

Feeling FOMO for something that's not even fun? It's not the event you're missing, it's the bonding

FOMO Anxiety

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap expands schedule for 2025

Parks on Tap 2025

Phillies

Phillies bullpen success relying a lot on heat from José Alvarado

Jose-Alvarado-Phillies-closer_040425

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved