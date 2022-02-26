East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns, featuring 20 participating locations

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is hosting its annual Restaurant Week for the tenth year in a row. This year, 20 restaurants are participating in prix fixe offerings from $20 to $55, from Feb. 28 through March 11.

Dining options for lunch or dinner will be offered for indoor dining, outdoor dining, or some takeout. Some new restaurants, including Nineteen Eleven BYOB — which opened on Feb. 25 — are participating in the two-week celebration.

"East Passyunk restaurants are the heart and soul of the neighborhood and represent what it means to be dedicated to the Philadelphia food scene," said Adam Leiter, executive director of EPABID. "Supporting them now is a way to make sure they'll be able to continue offering a variety of dining options, including recent award-winners and accolade recipients as well as Avenue classics."

Restaurants will offer three course, prix fixe menus at several different price points — $20, $30, $40, or $55. Not all menus are available every day at some restaurants, according to EPABID. The full list of participating restaurants is below. Reservations are open now.

Courtesy/Redcrest Fried Chicken

$20 offerings:

• Black and Brew (lunch): BYOB cafe serving coffee, breakfast, and lunch. Restaurant Week menu offered Wednesday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating available.

• Noir (lunch): Italian restaurant serving beer, wine, and cocktails. Menu offered every day for lunch. Indoor and outdoor seating are both available.

• POPE (dinner): The Pub on Passyunk East serves popular bar fare. Restaurant Week menu offered Tuesday through Saturday. Both indoor and outdoor seating are available.

• P'unk Burger (lunch and dinner): A contemporary burger spot serving locally sourced American classics, with vegetarian options as well. Restaurant Week menu offered each day for lunch and dinner. Available for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as pickup or delivery.

• Redcrest Fried Chicken (lunch and dinner): Fried chicken restaurant with meal specials. Restaurant Week menu offered each day for lunch and dinner. Available for pickup or takeout, but delivery may be extra.

• Stargazy (dinner): Fish and chip special offered for Restaurant Week on March 4 and March 11. Pickup or takeout is available.

• The Palace of Indian (dinner): Authentic Indian restaurant with vegetarian options. Menu offered each day. Indoor dining is available.

$30 offerings:

• Cantina los Caballitos (dinner): Open seating Mexican restaurant and bar, no reservations required. Menu offered each day during Restaurant Week. Bar seating, indoor and outdoor seating available. Proof of vaccination required.

• Flannel (dinner): Restaurant serving southern comfort food, with live music on weekends. Menu offered Tuesday through Sunday, but not during brunch. Indoor dining requires proof of vaccination, but there is outdoor seating too.

• La Scala's Birra (dinner): Italian restaurant in South Philly (with an additional location in Pennsauken, New Jersey). Menu offered Tuesday through Friday. Indoor dining is available.

• Marra's (dinner): 90-year-old Italian restaurant serving authentic family recipes. Menu offered Tuesday through Sunday. Indoor, seated dining is available.

• Stogie Joe's (dinner): Cash-only casual restaurant with pizza and other classic options. Menu offered for dinner each day. Indoor and outdoor seating available.

• The Palace of Indian (dinner): Authentic Indian restaurant with vegetarian options. Menu offered each day. Indoor dining is available.

• Triangle Tavern (lunch and dinner): Italian and comfort food, with vegan and vegetarian options. Menu offered each day for lunch and dinner. Both dine in and take out options are available.



$40 offerings:

• Bing Bing Dim Sum (dinner): Dim sum and Chinese restaurant with a Jewish twist. Menu offered each day for dinner, or for lunch on Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Indoor and outdoor dining available, as well as pickup or delivery.

• Noir (dinner): Italian restaurant serving wine and cocktails. Dinner menu offered Sunday through Thursday. Indoor and outdoor dining are available.

• Pistolas del Sur (dinner): Mexican restaurant with expansive beer and tequila selections. Menu offered daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Both indoor and outdoor dining is available.

• Perla (dinner): Popular restaurant serving Filipino fare. Menu offered Thursday through Sunday. Price is per person and must be ordered by two people, as food is served family-style.

• The Palace of Indian (dinner): Authentic Indian restaurant with vegetarian options. Menu offered each day. Indoor dining is available.



$55 offerings:

• Ember and Ash (dinner): A modern approach to global peasant food with a rotating cocktail and mocktail menu. Restaurant Week menu offered Tuesday through Friday. Indoor dining is available.

• Gabriella's Vietnam (dinner): Popular Vietnamese restaurant serving authentic street food. Menu offered Tuesday through Sunday. Indoor, outdoor, and takeout options are available. Price is per person, must be ordered by two people as food is served family-style.

• Le Virtu (dinner): Italian restaurant focused on Abruzzo region, with pasta dishes and a rotating beverage menu. Menu offered seven days a week. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. Indoor dining requires proof of vaccination.

• Nineteen Eleven BYOB (dinner): Brand new restaurant serving classic American comfort food. Restaurant Week menu offered Wednesday through Sunday. Indoor dining is available.

• Townsend EPX (dinner): French restaurant with seasonal prix-fixe menu. Restaurant Week menu offered every day. Indoor dining is available.



Courtesy/Ember and Ash

Proof of vaccination for indoor dining is no longer required by the city's Department of Public Health, though some restaurants have their own individual requirements for indoor dining. Masks are required to entry, but may be taken off once seated.

Feb. 28 through March 11, 2022

Times vary | $20, $30, $40, $55 prix fixe offerings

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Philadelphia, PA 19148