More Events:

March 28, 2023

Dress in your Sunday best and win prizes during Philly's Easter Promenade

South Street's annual holiday parade returns on April 9 with egg hunts, photo ops and plenty of brunch options

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Easter
Easter Promenade 2023 Provided Image/PhillyChitChat

Philadelphia's 90th annual Easter Promenade is returning to South Street on Sunday, April 9 with Easter Bunny photo ops and a best dressed contest. The procession begins at 12:30 p.m.

The Easter Promenade, one of Philadelphia's oldest and most beloved holiday traditions, is making its return to South Street with seasonal activities for the whole family. 

The holiday parade, which begins on Sunday, April 9, has been a Philadelphia staple for nine decades. Originally housed in Rittenhouse Square, the Promenade moved to South Street in the 1980s and was revitalized with live performers. As one of the oldest holiday parades in the city's history, the Promenade has welcomed some residents for their whole lives. 

MORE: John Mayer to play a solo acoustic show at the Wells Fargo Center this fall

The festivities kick off at Fifth and South streets at 12:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, where Master of Ceremonies Henri David will arrive dressed to the nines and lead the procession to Headhouse Plaza. People are encouraged to dress in their Sunday best and join the free, family-friendly event. 

David, Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail and several of their furry friends will be among the visitors to the Promenade this year, walking in the procession and taking photos with guests all afternoon. 

The featured event at the Promenade is, as always, the best dressed contest. The competition, held at Headhouse Plaza at the end of the Promenade, awards guests of all ages for their extravagant Easter Sunday outfits. There are categories for babies, children, teens, adults, families and pets, as well as "best Easter bonnet" and "best razzle dazzle." 

Every contestant in the best dressed contest will go home with a bag of Easter candy courtesy of Frankford Candy, but prize winners can win gift cards to local businesses like Cuzzy's Ice Cream Parlor, Brazas Barbecue Chicken, Red Crest Kitchen, The Philly Game Shop, Atomic City Comics, Hale & True Cider Co., Ac'cent on Animals, Sprinkled Sweetness and The Bagel Place. 

Visitors can also take part in the annual South Street Egg Hunt. More than 50 eggs have been hidden in storefronts and business windows throughout the Headhouse District, and each one provides a chance to win prizes like $50 gift cards and a grand prize egg basket valued at $1,000. 

"Some of my fondest memories of South Street are attending the Promenade with my family," Shannon Maldonado, owner of YOWIE, said in a release. "Creating outfits for this event became a big source of pride for my mom who would hand-make our coordinating family outfits. And she was, of course, even prouder the few years that we won! I'm so glad this tradition is continuing with a new audience." 

Guests are encouraged to stay for the day and enjoy a meal at one of several neighborhood restaurants hosting Easter Sunday brunch like Bridget Foy's, which provides a direct view of the Promenade. Other restaurants include Positano Coast at 212 Walnut St., The Olde Bar at 125 Walnut St. and Amada at 217-219 Chestnut St. 

90th Annual Philadelphia Easter Promenade

Sunday, April 9, 2023
Begins 12:30 p.m. | Free
From Fifth and South streets to Headhouse Plaza
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Easter South Philadelphia Contests Holidays South Street Parades Easter Bunny Headhouse Square Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - SDP - David

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year
Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded

Just In

Must Read

Higher Education

Temple president Jason Wingard to resign amid campus safety concerns, university says
Temple President Jason Wingard Resigns

Sponsored

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - Online-Gambling.com Basketball Image

Children's Health

Not all children with sleep apnea snore; here's how to recognize the disorder
Sleep apnea children

Phillies

Phillies 2023 preview: Expert predictions roundup
Phillies-World-Series-Game-5-Fans-Rally-Towles.jpg

Food & Drink

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. to release Rita's water ice-inspired beer
Rita's Water Ice Neshaminy Creek Beer

Shopping

Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park to open this weekend
southeast asian market fdr park

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved