Dress in your Sunday best and win prizes during Philly's Easter Promenade

The Easter Promenade, one of Philadelphia's oldest and most beloved holiday traditions, is making its return to South Street with seasonal activities for the whole family.



The holiday parade, which begins on Sunday, April 9, has been a Philadelphia staple for nine decades. Originally housed in Rittenhouse Square, the Promenade moved to South Street in the 1980s and was revitalized with live performers. As one of the oldest holiday parades in the city's history, the Promenade has welcomed some residents for their whole lives.

MORE: John Mayer to play a solo acoustic show at the Wells Fargo Center this fall

The festivities kick off at Fifth and South streets at 12:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, where Master of Ceremonies Henri David will arrive dressed to the nines and lead the procession to Headhouse Plaza. People are encouraged to dress in their Sunday best and join the free, family-friendly event.

David, Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail and several of their furry friends will be among the visitors to the Promenade this year, walking in the procession and taking photos with guests all afternoon.

The featured event at the Promenade is, as always, the best dressed contest. The competition, held at Headhouse Plaza at the end of the Promenade, awards guests of all ages for their extravagant Easter Sunday outfits. There are categories for babies, children, teens, adults, families and pets, as well as "best Easter bonnet" and "best razzle dazzle."

Every contestant in the best dressed contest will go home with a bag of Easter candy courtesy of Frankford Candy, but prize winners can win gift cards to local businesses like Cuzzy's Ice Cream Parlor, Brazas Barbecue Chicken, Red Crest Kitchen, The Philly Game Shop, Atomic City Comics, Hale & True Cider Co., Ac'cent on Animals, Sprinkled Sweetness and The Bagel Place.



Visitors can also take part in the annual South Street Egg Hunt. More than 50 eggs have been hidden in storefronts and business windows throughout the Headhouse District, and each one provides a chance to win prizes like $50 gift cards and a grand prize egg basket valued at $1,000.

"Some of my fondest memories of South Street are attending the Promenade with my family," Shannon Maldonado, owner of YOWIE, said in a release. "Creating outfits for this event became a big source of pride for my mom who would hand-make our coordinating family outfits. And she was, of course, even prouder the few years that we won! I'm so glad this tradition is continuing with a new audience."

Guests are encouraged to stay for the day and enjoy a meal at one of several neighborhood restaurants hosting Easter Sunday brunch like Bridget Foy's, which provides a direct view of the Promenade. Other restaurants include Positano Coast at 212 Walnut St., The Olde Bar at 125 Walnut St. and Amada at 217-219 Chestnut St.

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Begins 12:30 p.m. | Free

From Fifth and South streets to Headhouse Plaza

Philadelphia, PA 19147