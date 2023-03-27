John Mayer to play a solo acoustic show at the Wells Fargo Center this fall

Singer-songwriter John Mayer is headed to Philadelphia this fall as part of an extension of his widely successful solo acoustic tour.

The "Gravity" singer will make his way to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Oct. 7. Mayer's critically-acclaimed tour showcases him leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with some special performances on piano and electric guitar. In addition to Philly, Mayer will make his way to 17 other cities across the United States, with U.K. and European dates expected soon.

"As a dear friend once told me, 'never block a blessing,'" Mayer wrote in an Instagram post announcing the extended tour dates. "Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going — it's too good for my soul. Thank you for making it such an incredible run so far."

Canadian pop singer JP Saxe, best known for his 2019 hit "If The World Was Ending" with ex-girlfriend Julia Michaels, has opened for Mayer on a handful of his solo concerts, and will be joining him as a special guest this fall.

Mayer will perform some of his greatest hits from the eight studio albums he's released in his 22-year career. The singer was signed after an appearance at the South by Southwest festival in 2001, and released his debut, "Inside Wants Out," the same year. His first few albums were focused on acoustic melodies and spawned some much-loved tracks like "Your Body Is A Wonderland" and "Daughters," before Mayer traded in the acoustics for a more bluesy rock sound.

Some of his most popular songs, including the 2006 single "Waiting On The World To Change," came out during this period. In the years that followed, Mayer released a steady stream of radio hits like "Say," "Heartbreak Warfare" and "Who Says" before he went on a nearly three-year hiatus due to vocal setbacks.

His most recent project, 2021's "Sob Rock," featured the singles "New Light" and "Last Train Home" with Maren Morris. The album, primarily born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, initially was meant to "pay homage" to the songs he loved in childhood during the 1980s, Billboard reported.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Fans can sign up to receive a special presale code on Mayer's website. General ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. Friday. A limited number of VIP packages will be available along with special deals on merchandise before the show.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through Charity Auctions Today. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported Mayer's Heart and Armor Foundation and other programs supporting at-risk and homeless youth.