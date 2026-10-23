Swoop, Eagles cheerleaders coming to Elmwood Park Zoo for Halloween trick-or-treating

The Philadelphia Eagles' mascot Swoop and members of the team's cheerleading squad are coming to Elmwood Park Zoo for a Halloween celebration featuring trick-or-treating, live music and animal encounters.

The Norristown zoo will host its Trick-or-Treat Night on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kids can dress up in costumes, collect candy at stations throughout the zoo and meet animal ambassadors during the after-hours event.

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Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders are scheduled to make appearances, while musical duo Danielle and Jennifer will perform live. Adults 21 and older can stop by Zoo Brew for drink specials.

Tickets cost $30 per child for nonmembers and $25 for zoo members, with each child's ticket including admission for two adults. Additional adult tickets, listed for ages 13 and older, cost $18.95 for nonmembers and $10.95 for members.

The zoo's indoor Habitat HQ and Trail of the Jaguar exhibits will also be open, although many animals will be sleeping or inside for the night. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags.

Sensory-friendly Halloween event before the main celebration

Before the evening festivities, Elmwood Park Zoo will host Boo Just For You, a separate Halloween event designed for guests with sensory sensitivities and their families and caregivers.

The program runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and offers a more relaxed setting for trick-or-treating, animal meet-and-greets and a costume parade.

Provided Courtesy/Elmwood Park Zoo A guest wearing noise-reducing headphones meets a snake during a previous Boo Just For You event at Elmwood Park Zoo. The Norristown zoo will offer sensory-friendly trick-or-treating, animal encounters and a costume parade on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Elmwood Park Zoo became the first zoo to earn Certified Autism Center designation in 2018, recognizing its efforts to better accommodate guests with autism and other sensory needs.

Tickets for Boo Just For You cost $14.95 for nonmembers and $10.95 for yearly members. Personal care attendants and one-on-one aides are admitted at no charge. Advance registration is preferred.

Both events take place at Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd. in Norristown, and require separate tickets.

Tickets and additional information are available through the zoo's websites for Trick-or-Treat Night and Boo Just For You.

Halloween at Elmwood Park Zoo

Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Location: Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, PA 19401

Trick-or-Treat Night: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Admission: $30 per nonmember child or $25 per member child, including admission for two adults. Additional adult tickets cost $18.95 for nonmembers and $10.95 for members.

Activities: Trick-or-treating, animal encounters, live music, appearances by Swoop and Eagles cheerleaders

Tickets: Trick-or-Treat Night

Boo Just For You: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Admission: $14.95 for nonmembers; $10.95 for yearly members. Personal care attendants and one-on-one aides admitted free.

Activities: Sensory-friendly trick-or-treating, animal meet-and-greets, costume parade

Registration: Advance registration preferred

Tickets: Boo Just For You

Find more upcoming events here.

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