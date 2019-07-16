Emmy Awards 2019: Here are the nominations

July 16, 2019
Nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with HBO and streaming service Netflix far outpacing rival other stream services and broadcast and cable networks for the total number of nominations received.
The comedy nominations are stacked with popular series and a lot of talent. Most notably, the nominees for Lead Actress in a Comedy category all had outstanding years — Natasha Lyonne in "Russian Doll," Catherine O'Hara in "Schitt’s Creek," Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag," Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "Veep," and Christina Applegate in "Dead to Me." That'll be a tough one to nab.
"Game of Thrones" broke an Emmy record, picking up a whopping 32 nominations for a single season. But "Killing Eve," "Russian Doll," "Fleabag," "Pose," and limited series "Fosse/Verdon" and "Chernobyl" each picked up a handful, too. The popular limited series "When They See Us" about the Central Park Five, directed by Ava DuVernay on Netflix, also got a couple of nominations.
It all started here. Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring the work. Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers. #WhenTheySeeUs https://t.co/dkh1EYy1fA— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 16, 2019
HBO broke some records, too, tallying 137 overall nominations total. Netflix followed with 117.
The Emmys will air on on Fox on Sept. 22. Here's the entire list of the nominees.
"Better Call Saul" (AMC)
"Bodyguard" (Netflix)
"Game of Thrones" (HBO)
"Killing Eve" (AMC/BBC America)
"Ozark" (Netflix)
"Pose" (FX)
"Succession" (HBO)
"This Is Us" (NBC)
Thank you @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/Rt6IYxtpIw— Dominique Jackson (@tyraaross) July 16, 2019
"Barry" (HBO)
"Fleabag" (Amazon Prime)
"The Good Place" (NBC)
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime)
"Russian Doll" (Netflix)
"Schitt’s Creek" (Pop)
"Veep" (HBO)
In awe. Life is a real magical mystery tour! Congratulations to all the brilliant forces who made our special show. So proud & profoundly grateful. 🎥🖤🖤🖤🖤♥️@RussianDoll https://t.co/vSSU23UiWX— natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) July 16, 2019
"Chernobyl" (HBO)
"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
"Sharp Objects" (HBO)
"When They See Us" (Netflix)
Outstanding performances. Outstanding series. Congrats to the cast and crew. #FosseVerdonFX #Emmys pic.twitter.com/wVqeFcRDjL— Fosse/Verdon (@FosseVerdonFX) July 16, 2019
"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)
"Brexit" (HBO)
"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)
"King Lear" (Amazon Prime)
"My Dinner with Herve" (HBO)
Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")
Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")
Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
Billy Porter ("Pose")
Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")
Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones")
Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")
Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder")
Laura Linney ("Ozark")
Mandy Moore ("This Is Us")
Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
Robin Wright ("House of Cards")
Congratulations to Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie on being nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/rUvleMCitg— Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 16, 2019
Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")
Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")
Ted Danson ("The Good Place")
Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")
Bill Hader ("Barry")
Eugene Levy ("Schitt’s Creek")
Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")
Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")
Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")
Catherine O’Hara ("Schitt’s Creek")
Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")
Mahershala Ali ("True Detective")
Benicio Del Toro ("Escape at Dannemora")
Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")
Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")
Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us")
Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")
Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")
Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")
Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us")
Joey King ("The Act")
Niecy Nash ("When They See Us")
Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")
"The Amazing Race" (CBS)
"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)
"Nailed It" (Netflix)
"RuPaul’s Drag Race" (VH1)
"Top Chef" (Bravo)
"The Voice" (NBC)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Television Academy Sends Nominationally-Charged Tweet https://t.co/qbtVACszAD— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 16, 2019
Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones")
Julia Garner ("Ozark")
Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")
Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")
Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones")
Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones")
Hear her roar.@IAMLenaHeadey has been nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” at this year’s #Emmys. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zv1KK4gZVI— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 16, 2019
Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones")
Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau ("Game of Thrones")
Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones")
Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")
Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")
Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")
Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")
Sian Clifford ("Fleabag")
Olivia Colman ("Fleabag")
Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")
Sarah Goldberg ("Barry")
Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")
This calls for a new hairstyle. Congratulations to @SiansUniverse on her #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series! #Fleabag pic.twitter.com/PyyRjS0EdR— Fleabag (@fleabag) July 16, 2019
Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")
Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")
Tony Hale ("Veep")
Stephen Root ("Barry")
Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Henry Winkler ("Barry")
Patricia Arquette ("The Act")
Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us")
Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")
Vera Farmiga ("When They See Us")
Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon")
Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")
Asante Blackk ("When They See Us")
Paul Dano ("Escape at Dannemora")
John Leguizamo ("When They See Us")
Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")
Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal")
Michael K. Williams ("When They See Us")
Visibility is paramount. Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for #WhenTheySeeUs' 16 #Emmys nominations. pic.twitter.com/Yi1MewvZUp— When They See Us (@WhenTheySeeUs) July 16, 2019
Laverne Cox ("Orange Is the New Black")
Cherry Jones ("The Handmaid’s Tale")
Jessica Lange ("American Horror Story: Apocalypse")
Phylicia Rashad ("This Is Us")
Cicely Tyson ("How to Get Away With Murder")
Carice van Houten ("Game of Thrones")
Michael Angarano ("This Is Us")
Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us")
Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul")
Kumail Nanjiani ("The Twilight Zone")
Glynn Turman ("How to Get Away With Murder")
Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid’s Tale")
Jane Lynch ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Sandra Oh ("Saturday Night Live")
Maya Rudolph ("The Good Place")
Kristin Scott Thomas ("Fleabag")
Fiona Shaw ("Fleabag")
Emma Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")
Maya Rudoph got a Best Guest Actress nom for #TheGoodPlace but mostly this moment (if you ask me) #Emmys https://t.co/VxtzND3puP— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 16, 2019
Matt Damon ("Saturday Night Live")
Robert De Niro ("Saturday Night Live")
Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Peter MacNicol ("Veep")
John Mulaney ("Saturday Night Live")
Adam Sandler ("Saturday Night Live")
Rufus Sewell ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
"Antiques Roadshow" (PBS)
"Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" (Food Network)
"Queer Eye" (Netflix)
"Shark Tank" (ABC)
"Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" (Netflix)
"Who Do You Think You Are?" (TLC)
GROUP HUGGIES! 🤗🤗 We’re honored to be nominated for 6 #Emmys this year including Outstanding Structured Reality Program. ✨💖 pic.twitter.com/VPyue66HDZ— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 16, 2019
"Born This Way" (A&E)
"Deadliest Catch" (Discovery Channel)
"Life Below Zero" (National Geographic)
"RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked" (VH1)
"Somebody Feed Phil" (Netflix)
"United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell" (CNN)
James Corden ("The World’s Best")
Ellen DeGeneres ("Ellen’s Game Of Games")
Marie Kondo ("Tidying Up With Marie Kondo")
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman ("Making It")
RuPaul ("RuPaul’s Drag Race")
"At Home With Amy Sedaris" (truTV)
"Documentary Now!" (IFC)
"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)
"I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman" (Hulu)
"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
"Who Is America?" (Showtime)
"The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards" (NBC)
"The 61st Grammy Awards" (CBS)
"Lear’s 'All In The Family' And 'The Jeffersons'" (ABC)
"The Oscars" (ABC)
"RENT" (Fox)
"72nd Annual Tony Awards" (CBS)
"Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool" (CBS)
"Hannah Gadsby: Nanette" (Netflix)
"Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé" (Netflix)
"Springsteen On Broadway" (Netflix)
"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal" (Netflix)
#Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé received six nominations: Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded), Outstanding Directing (Beyoncé and Ed Burke), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Production Design, & Outstanding Costumes! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Tl4rghjkbi— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 16, 2019
"Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown"(CNN)
"Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" (Netflix)
"Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath" (A&E)
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" (Netflix)
"Surviving R. Kelly" (Lifetime)
