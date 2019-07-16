Emmy Awards 2019: Here are the nominations

Nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with HBO and streaming service Netflix far outpacing rival other stream services and broadcast and cable networks for the total number of nominations received.

The comedy nominations are stacked with popular series and a lot of talent. Most notably, the nominees for Lead Actress in a Comedy category all had outstanding years — Natasha Lyonne in "Russian Doll," Catherine O'Hara in "Schitt’s Creek," Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag," Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "Veep," and Christina Applegate in "Dead to Me." That'll be a tough one to nab.

"Game of Thrones" broke an Emmy record, picking up a whopping 32 nominations for a single season. But "Killing Eve," "Russian Doll," "Fleabag," "Pose," and limited series "Fosse/Verdon" and "Chernobyl" each picked up a handful, too. The popular limited series "When They See Us" about the Central Park Five, directed by Ava DuVernay on Netflix, also got a couple of nominations.

HBO broke some records, too, tallying 137 overall nominations total. Netflix followed with 117.

The Emmys will air on on Fox on Sept. 22. Here's the entire list of the nominees.

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Killing Eve" (AMC/BBC America)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX)

"Succession" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Comedy Series

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon Prime)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Schitt’s Creek" (Pop)

"Veep" (HBO)

Limited Series

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

Television Movie

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)

"Brexit" (HBO)

"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)

"King Lear" (Amazon Prime)

"My Dinner with Herve" (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Mandy Moore ("This Is Us")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Robin Wright ("House of Cards")

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt’s Creek")

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")

Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")

Catherine O’Hara ("Schitt’s Creek")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali ("True Detective")

Benicio Del Toro ("Escape at Dannemora")

Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us")

Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")

Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")

Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us")

Joey King ("The Act")

Niecy Nash ("When They See Us")

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")

Reality Competition

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Nailed It" (Netflix)

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Variety Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")

Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")

Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones")

Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones")

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones")

Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau ("Game of Thrones")

Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones")

Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")

Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")

Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")

Sian Clifford ("Fleabag")

Olivia Colman ("Fleabag")

Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

Sarah Goldberg ("Barry")

Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")

Tony Hale ("Veep")

Stephen Root ("Barry")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette ("The Act")

Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us")

Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")

Vera Farmiga ("When They See Us")

Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon")

Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk ("When They See Us")

Paul Dano ("Escape at Dannemora")

John Leguizamo ("When They See Us")

Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")

Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal")

Michael K. Williams ("When They See Us")

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox ("Orange Is the New Black")

Cherry Jones ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Jessica Lange ("American Horror Story: Apocalypse")

Phylicia Rashad ("This Is Us")

Cicely Tyson ("How to Get Away With Murder")

Carice van Houten ("Game of Thrones")

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano ("This Is Us")

Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us")

Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul")

Kumail Nanjiani ("The Twilight Zone")

Glynn Turman ("How to Get Away With Murder")

Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Sandra Oh ("Saturday Night Live")

Maya Rudolph ("The Good Place")

Kristin Scott Thomas ("Fleabag")

Fiona Shaw ("Fleabag")

Emma Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon ("Saturday Night Live")

Robert De Niro ("Saturday Night Live")

Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Peter MacNicol ("Veep")

John Mulaney ("Saturday Night Live")

Adam Sandler ("Saturday Night Live")

Rufus Sewell ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Structured Reality Program

"Antiques Roadshow" (PBS)

"Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" (Food Network)

"Queer Eye" (Netflix)

"Shark Tank" (ABC)

"Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" (Netflix)

"Who Do You Think You Are?" (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

"Born This Way" (A&E)

"Deadliest Catch" (Discovery Channel)

"Life Below Zero" (National Geographic)

"RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked" (VH1)

"Somebody Feed Phil" (Netflix)

"United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell" (CNN)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

James Corden ("The World’s Best")

Ellen DeGeneres ("Ellen’s Game Of Games")

Marie Kondo ("Tidying Up With Marie Kondo")

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman ("Making It")

RuPaul ("RuPaul’s Drag Race")

Variety Sketch Series

"At Home With Amy Sedaris" (truTV)

"Documentary Now!" (IFC)

"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

"I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman" (Hulu)

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

"Who Is America?" (Showtime)

Variety Special (Live)

"The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards" (NBC)

"The 61st Grammy Awards" (CBS)

"Lear’s 'All In The Family' And 'The Jeffersons'" (ABC)

"The Oscars" (ABC)

"RENT" (Fox)

"72nd Annual Tony Awards" (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

"Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool" (CBS)

"Hannah Gadsby: Nanette" (Netflix)

"Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé" (Netflix)

"Springsteen On Broadway" (Netflix)

"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal" (Netflix)

Informational Series or Special

"Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown" (CNN)

"Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" (Netflix)

"Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath" (A&E)

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" (Netflix)

"Surviving R. Kelly" (Lifetime)

