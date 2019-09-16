Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities

Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 is Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

At the Delaware River waterfront attraction, there will be live music, free activities and fall beers.

On Friday night, there will be salsa lessons, then on Saturday there will be a pop-up art market, jewelry making, a screen printing demonstration, stilt walkers and two performances.

Sunday will feature more free activities, including a workshop with the Mighty Writers.

The festival is free to attend and the full schedule of events can be viewed here.

If it rains, Fall Fest will be rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29.

Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22

Spruce Street Harbor Park

301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



