More Events:

September 16, 2019

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities

At the Delaware River waterfront attraction, there will be live music, shopping and fall beers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Spruce Street Harbor Park
Spruce Street Harbor Park Matt Stanley/Delaware River Waterfront Corp.

Spruce Street Harbor Park lights up the Delaware River waterfront.

Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 is Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

At the Delaware River waterfront attraction, there will be live music, free activities and fall beers.

RELATED: Morgan's Pier will stay open in September and October for Fall Fest | MANAfest to take over Main Street in Manayunk this fall

On Friday night, there will be salsa lessons, then on Saturday there will be a pop-up art market, jewelry making, a screen printing demonstration, stilt walkers and two performances.

Sunday will feature more free activities, including a workshop with the Mighty Writers.

The festival is free to attend and the full schedule of events can be viewed here.

If it rains, Fall Fest will be rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29.

Fall Fest

Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22
Spruce Street Harbor Park
301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Spruce Street Harbor Park Philadelphia Free Family-Friendly Shopping Delaware River Waterfront

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
091619JulioJones

Development

New sinkhole opens up along Mariner East 2 pipeline in Delaware County
Mariner East 2 sinkhole sept 2019

Illness

How – not what – a person vapes may play a big role in health effects
Vape Woman Hands 09132019

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Why don't Phillies fans seem to care about a team in the thick of a playoff race?
Phillies-fan_091619_usat

Television

Queer Eye's Antoni says he ate way too much food at Zahav while filming in Philly
Antoni Queer Eye philly restaurants

Family-Friendly

'The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience' opening at the Franklin Institute
Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience at Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved