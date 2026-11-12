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November 12, 2026

Fall Out Boy, The Offspring and Good Charlotte will play Atlantic City beach concert in 2027

The Story So Far will also perform at the Aug. 3 show, part of Fall Out Boy's Twilight of the Punks world tour. Tickets are now on sale.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Atlantic City
Fall Out Boy Press Image Photo Credit/Pamela Littky

Fall Out Boy will perform on Atlantic City Beach on Aug. 3, 2027, alongside The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far as part of its Twilight of the Punks world tour.

Fall Out Boy is heading to the Jersey Shore next summer, and the band is bringing some familiar names from the punk and alternative rock scenes along for the show.

The Chicago rock band will perform on Atlantic City Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2027, with The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far as part of its Twilight of the Punks world tour.

The lineup brings together bands that helped define different eras of punk and alternative rock. Fall Out Boy broke through in the 2000s with songs including "Sugar, We're Goin Down" and "Dance, Dance," while The Offspring became a mainstay of 1990s rock radio with hits like "Come Out and Play" and "Self Esteem."

Good Charlotte, another staple of early-2000s pop-punk, is known for songs including "The Anthem" and "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous." The Story So Far, a California pop-punk band that released its debut album in 2011, completes the lineup.

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The tour announcement comes as Fall Out Boy celebrates 25 years as a band and releases new music. The band also recently released "Aces," a new song accompanied by a music video.

The Twilight of the Punks tour will begin in Europe in May before heading to North America in July. The Atlantic City stop falls between shows at Citi Field in Queens on Aug. 1 and Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 4.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Fall Out Boy: Twilight of the Punks Tour

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2027
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ
Headliner: Fall Out Boy
Special guests: The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far
Admission: Ticket prices vary
Tickets and information: Ticketmaster

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