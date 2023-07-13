More Sports:

July 13, 2023

Fanatics is launching the Comic-Con of sports collectibles

A new events venture looks at the lucrative sports memorabilia market for an in-person sports-superfan convention

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Sports News
baseball-card-collector-fanatics.jpg Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Collectors of baseball cards, football jerseys and all manner of sports memorabilia will have a Comic-Con-style convention of their own starting next year.

Hardcore sports collectors will soon have a new tradition to get excited about. Fanatics, the sports collectibles e-commerce company run by billionaire Michael Rubin, is launching a new venture called Fanatics Events that plans to create a Comic-Con-style convention geared toward sports memorabilia obsessives of all stripes.

Starting next year, Fanatics Events will organize and host large-scale global events focused on sports superfans and collectibles in partnership with talent management firm IMG. The new events-focused offshoot of Fanatics will be run by CEO Lance Fensterman, who has experience overseeing large-scale fan conventions like New York Comic-Con.

MORE NEWS: Sixers' Patrick Beverley makes hopes clear: 'Hell yeah' he wants James Harden in Philly

While not officially affiliated with Comic-Con, Fanatics Events will aim to emulate the comic book and pop culture convention's overall vibe and massive scale for the sports memorabilia collector set. Since launching in San Diego in 1970, Comic-Con has expanded beyond its original focus on comic book fandom and become an enormous multi-genre pop culture festival that has set attendance world records. In 2019, just before the start of the pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con saw 167,000 attendees, while New York Comic-Con drew more than 250,000 people.

The popularity – and in many cases, monetary value – of sports trading cards surged during the Covid-19 pandemic. The global trading market is now valued at over $1 billion and is expected to keep growing over the next few years, according to a recent MarketWatch report. These trends, coupled with the post-pandemic return of live events and experiences, may bode well for Fanatics as it expands into the event space.

After starting out as a brick-and-mortar sports merchandise store in Florida in the mid-1990s, Fanatics, Inc. was acquired by Michael Rubin in 2011 and has since expanded through a series of partnerships and acquisitions. Last year, the company bought trading card giant Topps to grow its footprint in the sports collectibles space that it now hopes to dominate even further.

Rubin, who once owned a minority stake in the Philadelphia 76ers, got his entrepreneurial start in the Philly suburbs. Raised in Lafayette Hill, a teenage Rubin opened a ski equipment shop in Conshohocken called Mike's Ski and Sport. After briefly attending Villanova University, Rubin dropped out to start the athletic equipment merchandise company KPR Sports. The serial entrepreneur went on to found Global Sports Incorporated, later renamed GSI Commerce, a multibillion-dollar e-commerce company that he sold to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011.

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Sports News Lafayette Hill Baseball Cards Comic Con Fanatics Collectibles

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed
Limited - Cape May County -Running Santas

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July

Just In

Must Read

Development

Rivers Casino to open hotel at renovated PECO plant in Fishtown
Rivers Casino Hotel

Sponsored

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches
Pazionis-RT.png

Phillies

The case for five first-time Phillies All-Stars in 2024
Bryson-Stott-Phillies-Nationals-6.30.2023-MLB.jpg

TV

'Abbott Elementary' receives 8 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary Emmy Nominations

Weekend

A West Philly jazz fest and Bastille Day: Your weekend guide to things to do
Lancaster Ave Jazz Fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved