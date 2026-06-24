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June 24, 2026

Fantasy Faire brings pirates, scavenger hunts and fantasy fun to WheatonArts this weekend

The June 27-28 event features costumed characters, live performances, pirate games, artisan vendors and a fantasy storyline that unfolds throughout the day.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fairs Fantasy
wheatonarts.png Provided Courtesy/Wheaton Arts

The two-day event at WheatonArts on June 27-28 features sword fighting demonstrations, pirate games, costumed characters, scavenger hunts, live performances and more family-friendly fun throughout the grounds.

If you’ve ever wanted an excuse to wear a cape in public, Fantasy Faire is coming to WheatonArts this weekend.

The two-day event takes place Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, turning the Millville arts campus into the Kingdom of Wheaton. Attendees can follow a fantasy storyline throughout the day while checking out sword demonstrations, pirate games, scavenger hunts, archery games, live performances and costumed characters across the grounds.

This year's storyline centers on five glassblowers who have mysteriously been turned to stone. Attendees can follow the story through a series of performances on the Tournament Field throughout the day, culminating with the Tournament of Prosperity at 3 p.m.

Families can also meet pirates from Treasure Island, visit storybook characters, take part in adventurer training challenges and watch demonstrations from Phoenix Swords. Other activities include blacksmithing, glassblowing and pottery demonstrations, medieval dance, a Viking performance group and hands-on art projects for children.

More than 40 merchants will be selling fantasy-themed goods, artwork, jewelry, handmade items and other wares. A food court will also be available during the festival.

Fantasy Faire runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, rain or shine. The event is included with regular WheatonArts admission, which costs $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $8 for students and is free for children 5 and younger. Attendees are welcome to come dressed in costume.

Fantasy Faire

June 27-28
Wheaton Arts
1000 Village Dr.
Millville, NJ 08332

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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