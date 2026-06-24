Fantasy Faire brings pirates, scavenger hunts and fantasy fun to WheatonArts this weekend

If you’ve ever wanted an excuse to wear a cape in public, Fantasy Faire is coming to WheatonArts this weekend.

The two-day event takes place Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, turning the Millville arts campus into the Kingdom of Wheaton. Attendees can follow a fantasy storyline throughout the day while checking out sword demonstrations, pirate games, scavenger hunts, archery games, live performances and costumed characters across the grounds.

This year's storyline centers on five glassblowers who have mysteriously been turned to stone. Attendees can follow the story through a series of performances on the Tournament Field throughout the day, culminating with the Tournament of Prosperity at 3 p.m.

Families can also meet pirates from Treasure Island, visit storybook characters, take part in adventurer training challenges and watch demonstrations from Phoenix Swords. Other activities include blacksmithing, glassblowing and pottery demonstrations, medieval dance, a Viking performance group and hands-on art projects for children.

More than 40 merchants will be selling fantasy-themed goods, artwork, jewelry, handmade items and other wares. A food court will also be available during the festival.

Fantasy Faire runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, rain or shine. The event is included with regular WheatonArts admission, which costs $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $8 for students and is free for children 5 and younger. Attendees are welcome to come dressed in costume.

June 27-28

Wheaton Arts

1000 Village Dr.

Millville, NJ 08332

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