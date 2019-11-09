Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Amari Cooper, Matthew Stafford, Le'Veon Bell and more

Take a look around the NFL and you'll quickly realize that there are A LOT of injured players that could have an impact on your fantasy matchup this weekend.

As we do every week, let's take at some of the biggest names who are in danger of missing their Week 10 games, as well as some that could be making big returns on Sunday.

James Conner, RB, Steelers

After missing last week's game against the Colts, Conner (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Jaylen Samuels is again expected to take his spot in the backfield.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Jackson (illness) popped up on the Ravens injury report this week. He's listed as questionable for Sunday, but don't worry. He's going to play.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

After a full week of practice, Mahomes (knee) doesn't appear on the Chiefs injury report. Andy Reid said the MVP quarterback will start for Kansas City against the Titans after missing just two games due to his dislocated knee cap.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams



Despite returning as a limited participant in Friday's practice, Cooks (concussion) won't play against the Steelers. However, his return to practice following his second concussion of the season is a strong indication that he'll be ready for Week 11.

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

Thielen (hamstring) is considered week to week and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

Well, this isn't good news for those who own the 49ers tight end. Kittle (knee/ankle) hasn't practiced yet this week and it's looking more and more likely that he could miss Monday night's game against a Seahawks defense that has struggle to contain opposing tight ends this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

Smith-Schuster (toe) was was a late add to the Steelers injury report after being limited at Friday's practice. He is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, but it's definitely something that's worth monitoring throughout the day on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Steelers don't play until 4:25, so if you're worried about his status, just make sure you have another WR playing in the late games to swap in for him in case he lands on the inactive list.

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers

After playing through an ankle injury last week, Breida was still limited Friday at practice and is questionable to return against the Seahawks on Monday night. That being said, it seems more likely that San Francisco was simply limiting his reps throughout the week to keep him as healthy as possible heading into a big primetime game against a division rival.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants

Engram (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets as he deals with a foot mid-foot sprain, the same type of sprain that Cam Newton was diagnosed with back in Week 2. And we all saw how that turned out...

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

Daniel Jones isn't going to have a ton of options this week as, in addition to Engram, Shepard (concussion) has also been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets. He hasn't played since Week 5 and after suffering a recent setback, he may not be playing anytime soon.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Jets

After limited practice reps on Thursday and Friday, Bell (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, but head coach Adam Gase said "it looks good" when asked about Bell's chances of playing. That's good news for his fantasy owners as he's been the lone bright spot on New York's offense.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

Green (ankle) had been hoping to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline as he was nearing a return and a possible season debut, which was expected to come this week. But then the deadline passed, and Green remained on the winless Bengals. Now, after publicly voicing his discontent, he's suddenly suffered a "setback" and is reportedly out indefinitely. It sounds like Green, who is playing in a contract year, doesn't want to risk injury trying to gut it out for a lost cause in Cincinnati.

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

Cooper (knee) suffered a bruised knee in the Cowboys' Monday Night Football win over the Giants and is listed as questionable for this week's game against the Vikings. The expectation, however, is that Dallas' No. 1 wideout will suit up on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions

Stafford (hip/back) was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago. Like many of the other "questionable" players for this week, Stafford, who hasn't missed a game since 2010, is expected to play.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts

Brissett (knee), who left last week's game against the Steelers with an MCL sprain, has been downgraded to out for Week 10. And that's unfortunate, because with his Colts facing the Dolphins, he actually might've made for a nice streaming option this week.

Chris Herndon, TE, Jets

Herndon (hamstring) dressed last week but was only available in emergency situations. This week, he is listed as questionable for the Jets' game against the Giants after being limited all week in practice, but Gase has said that he expects his second-year tight end to suit up.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks



Lockett (hip) was a late addition to the injury report after being limited at Friday's practice. There's no word yet on how this may impact his status for Monday night, but there also doesn't seem to be a ton of concern.

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens

Brown (ankle/thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but the expectation is that he'll play in Cincinnati. After missing two games, Brown returned last week against the Patriots and caught three passes for 48 yards. But that was against a stout New England defense. If he can go on Sunday, he'll face a much more favorable matchup in a Bengals team that has shown a tendency to give up big plays.

