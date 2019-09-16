Fantasy football injuries: Latest news on Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, James Connor, Damien Williams and more

Fantasy football was shaken to its core in Week 2, with a bevy of serious injuries to star players that will have deep ramifications for all leagues, and for players down the line connected to said injuries.

A lot of the news is still developing, but we will update the below list as we learn more about the incredibly high profile injuries to Drew Brees, Ben Rothlisberger, James Conner, Damien Williams, Devin Singletary and — well, pretty much half of the Philadelphia Eagles' set of skill players.

Take a look:

Drew Brees, QB, Saints

The Saints' high powered offense will, well, power down a bit as Brees will need surgery to his injured thumb after exiting Sunday's loss to the Rams.

The trickle-down effect of having Teddy Bridgewater is one that will certainly de-value Michael Thomas and the Saints' receiving corps, though Sean Payton will no doubt have the veteran ready to go with an offense that suits him well in the coming weeks. Here's a look at the six weeks without Brees it is estimated New Orleans will have to fight through:

There's a few pretty good defenses in there. Bridgewater may be a fantasy-worthy player but not right away. He'll need to show a bit more before that point. Look on waivers for QB help in the immediate interim.

We'll mention here, as well, that one of Brees' favorite targets Tre'Quan Smith left the game with an ankle injury and is having an X-Ray to determine it's severity.

Ben Rothlisberger, QB, Steelers

The back up QB in Pittsburgh is a little less reliable — marking Big Ben's injury setback with huge fantasy implications. He hurt his elbow Sunday as the Steelers and Mason Rudolph were unable to beat the Seahawks in Week 2.

Get used to Rudolph — Rothlisberger is done for the year.

Rudolph didn't really go down the field, throwing for just 112 yards on 12-of-19 passing. The value and production of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Vance McDonald, James Washington and others will likely take a considerable dip depending on how the offense evolves with a new signal-caller under center.

In theory, ace running back James Connor would become a more valuable offensive commodity, but...

James Conner, RB, Steelers

Connor had a 5-yard run at the beginning of the fourth quarter Monday and did not return to the field. It is pretty unclear as of Monday morning exactly what the issue is, except to say that head coach Mike Tomlin reveals only that"James Conner’s knee is being evaluated.” A knee injury is always a scary one, and there does exist the possibility he misses some serious time. Jaylen Samuels becomes a very important fantasy player in Conner's absence.

Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy, RB, Chiefs



Both of the Chief's top two RB went down late with injuries and didn't return in Week 2. Williams left with what head coach Andy Reid called a knee contusion, and McCoy was slow to get up with a minor ankle injury. Neither looks like they'll miss extended time but missing Week 3's game against the Raiders is possible. In a bind, Darwin Thompson may be a fantasy option should both miss next week.

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

The rookie running back has looked poised to become a reliable fantasy option, but a hamstring injury after six carries (for 57 yards and a touchdown) ended any potential for a big game Sunday. Frank Gore and TJ Yeldon are the two backs who could benefit from an extended absence. Singletary's status is worth monitoring.

Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Dallas Goedert, Corey Clement, Eagles

This quartet of Eagles skill players were hurt Sunday either before or during the Eagles' loss to the Falcons and unfortunately, head coach Doug Pederson had very few updates during his Monday press conference.

Jeffery and Jackson both left a handful of snaps with no targets. Jeffery's injury is listed as a calf and Jackson's a groin. Gordert never appeared at all with a calf injury. Clement did have a contact injury, fumbling the second half opening kickoff. His injury is unknown.

Pederson did say, "If it was a playoff situation I think they would have been able to gut it out."

The injuries seem relatively minor but the status of the above players is certainly worthy of monitoring.

