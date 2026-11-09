Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Patrick Mahomes, Puka Nacua, Luther Burden

A pretty lengthy list of household names got hurt Sunday during Week 9 NFL action. Your fantasy team might have been competing a little short-handed.

Here's a quick overview of some of the more impactful injuries and some of the latest updates on what might be next for several key players:

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Mahomes left Sunday's win briefly with elbow pain and returned to action soon after. Following the game, an MRI came back clean, showing no major injury concern. He should be fine going forward but his status is also worth monitoring this week.

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

The Rams are optimistic the knee injury Nacua sustained during his team's final play in Week 9 is not an ACL injury and relatively minor. Details will come out as the week goes on and his fantasy owners should keep an eye on things.

Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

Toward the end of a wild Sunday Night Football game, Burden took a hard hit to the helmet. He was seen postgame with a towel over his head walking gingerly. Chicago has a bye coming up, so a concussion could be a non-issue, but a week from now his status will be important to follow.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

The Patriots running back left with a knee injury in the third quarter after six carries, three catches and one touchdown. His volume is already dropping, and this injury could make him hard to start in coming weeks.

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Things keep getting worse for the winless Chargers, who might be without Herbert after Week 9 due to a finger injury believed to be a fracture. The team has an extra day off as they play next Monday, but it's possible DJ Uiagalelei suits up as the starting QB in Week 10.

KC Conception, WR, Browns

The rookie wideout had a big day, including a touchdown, but hobbled a bit with a non-contact lower body injury that could play a role in his availability next weekend.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos

Waddle suffered a concussion in Week 9 and did not return after just one catch. Denver has a bye week next week so he could be healthy by Week 11.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

The speedy receiver hurt his hamstring in Week 9 after making six catches and did not return. If it's a nagging injury it could keep him from practicing this week.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

The nightmare season for McConkey continues. A back injury forced him out of Sunday's loss after getting just one first quarter target. He has just six targets and four catches since Week 3.

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

After a second quarter touchdown catch, Ferguson exited with a knee injury and did not return.

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