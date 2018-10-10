Fantasy football waiver wire: Pick up Jameis Winston, Josh Reynolds is Week 6 sleeper

The middle of the week means the part of the week with a football dry-spell is almost over. With injuries racking up, chances are you'll be scouring the waiver wire for pick ups. Here is one player from each position we recommend for Week 6:

Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers

Winston is back in control of the Tampa offense and is owned in just over 17 percent of leagues according to ESPN. He is completing more passes than ever and really does have top-10 QB upside every week thanks to the weapons he has in the passing game. If you need a QB snag him.

Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, RB, Eagles

As of right now, these two will be the go-to backs for Philly and each has had a good year so far in limited sample sizes. Each can catch passes, which will help in PPR leagues as Darren Sproles remains injured, and in the wake of Jay Ajayi's injury, they will likely take turns as a the goal-line back. They should be owned in all leagues until something changes.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams

This one may seem like a stretch — he's owned in less than one percent of leagues, but he's worth a waiver pick up. Why? Well Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp each had concussions last week, and until they're both back, he will be a main fill in for L.A. He had 39 yards on two catches and a rush in relief back in Week 5.

Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers

O.J. Howard will be out for at least another week, if not two or three, making Brate the top tight end in Tampa. He had 61 targets for 41 catches, 517 yards and five scores last year with Winston under center — and with Howard on the field with him. He has high upside if he's available in your league.

Packers defense

The top two here this week are the Vikings (playing the lowly Cardinals) and the Bears (playing the offensively challenged Dolphins). But lets assume anyone with those defenses will start them anyway. The defense to target if you have yours on a bye is the Packers — facing the 49ers Monday night. With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the year and Matt Breida potentially out for some time, you might as well kick the San Francisco offense while it's down.

