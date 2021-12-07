Fantasy football waivers: Invest in K.J Osborn, Ricky Seals-Jones ahead of Week 14

Week 14 has the potential to make or break your entire season as a fantasy football owner. And if you have any free agent budget left, you are surely looking to improve or fill in some holes.

After all, four decent teams are on bye weeks — the Eagles, Dolphins, Colts and Patriots. And there are a slew of injuries across the league to key skill position players right now.

And so as we have all season long, we've scoured the free agent wire for some of the best targets for your waiver period ahead of Week 14's games. Here are a few players we like at each position and why:

Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Bridgewater is available in more than 75% of leagues (via Yahoo!) and has a really favorable matchup against the Lions in Week 14. He's had three meh games in a row but the schedule has been tough for the Broncos of late. Bridgewater is capable of being a fantasy contributor, as he has had five games scoring 19 or more points in 2021. If you are streaming this week you could certainly do worse.

Also consider: Baker Mayfield, Browns; Justin Fields, Bears

Running back

Alex Collins, Seahawks

It's really slim pickings right now at running back, but according to ESPN, Collins — who is expected to return to the field in Week 14 — is only rostered on about one third of their leagues right now. The other 66% might be wise to grab him on waivers, as Seattle has been gifted the lowly Texans on the schedule this weekend and could be nursing a lead in the second half, giving the team's running backs a slew of opportunities.

Also consider: JaMycal Hasty, 49ers; Carlos Hyde, Jaguars

Wide receiver

K.J. Osborn, Vikings

With a full plethora of wideouts at Kirk Cousins' disposal, Osborn has gotten a decent amount of work, making him usable in very deep leagues as he's scored three touchdowns and had more than 10 (.5 PPR) fantasy points four times this season. Most of that was near the beginning of the season, but he could have a resurgence, as Adam Thielen is likely to miss some time with a high ankle injury. Osborn will slot into the No. 2 role behind Justin Jefferson and could be a playable option for those in need of some WR help.

Also consider: Josh Reynolds, Lions; Jamison Crowder, Jets

Tight end

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington

The timing couldn't be better for RSJ, who is expected to return to the field this week after missing three games with a hip injury. Not only are the Cowboys relatively bad against tight ends, Seals-Jones' teammate Logan Thomas got injured last week and will miss some time with a knee injury, opening things up for RSJ to be the No 1 tight end going forward this season. He's probably a smart pick up for the rest of the season.

Also consider: Cole Kmet, Bears; Austin Hooper, Browns

Defense to stream

Take your pick...

There are a ton of really bad teams playing against average teams this week which makes for a ton of playable defenses in Week 14. Here are your choices (most of these teams are available in most leagues):

Titans (vs Jaguars, who the second fewest points this season) Broncos (vs. Lions who have one win) Chargers (vs. Giants, with Jake Fromm) Saints (vs. Jets, who have an NFL worst 25 giveaways) Seahawks (vs. Texans, who average just 13.4 pig) Panthers (vs. Falcons, sixth fewest points this season)

All are probably playable options.

