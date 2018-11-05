Fantasy football Week 10 injuries: Updates on A.J. Green, Leonard Fournette, Stefon Diggs and more

The home stretch is beginning for fantasy football players as Week 10 approaches — with playoffs slated to start in many leagues in just four weeks.

One of our longest injury reports yet, paired with continued bye weeks (for Baltimore, Denver, Houston and Minnesota) will make things tough next week. Here's a brief overview of some of the key pieces of news for the new week and a few pieces of advice for owners of players listed below:

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

The Bengals are hopeful but things aren't looking great for their ace receiver Green — leader on the team in yards and touchdowns — who left Sunday's game with a toe injury. ESPN.com is calling the injury "serious" and Green is meeting with doctors early this week to determine if surgery is required. It sounds like Green could miss some time.

The only other wide receiver on Cincinnati's roster with double digit catches is Tyler Boyd, whose value would skyrocket should Green miss any time. The next two men on the depth chart for the Bengals are Alex Ericson and John Ross who have combined for 15 receptions all year.

UPDATE: Green will indeed miss time — two games or so according to a report:

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

With the season on the brink of collapse, good news is coming for the Jaguars as Fournette reportedly practiced Monday without any limitations. If healthy, he will be full go Sunday after missing time twice with injuries in the season's first half. His return will make the fantasy value of T.J. Yeldon and Carlos Hyde fall into flux.

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

Carson is pretty banged up with a groin injury following Sunday's loss to the Chargers. It's unknown whether Carson will be ready to go next week, but his status after exiting the game was doubtful to return after his groin "tightened up" over halftime. If Carson stays hurt it can only be good news for Rashaad Penny owners.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings

Diggs was a surprise hold out Sunday due to a rib injury that had him doubtful to play before kickoff. The injury doesn't seem like more than a game or two blip and a bye week will help him get closer to full strength.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots

The same can be said for Gronk, who was a last minute sit after playing last week, but missing the week before. The tight end is battling ankle and back injuries and is beat up, and is someone that cannot be relied on as the fantasy season rolls on.

Josh Gordon, WR, Patriots

Gordon dealt with a freak injury, not a chronic one Sunday as a hurt finger threatens to make his upcoming week difficult.

"I guess it's like a freak accident, nothing too crazy," Gordon said after the game, via ESPN.com. "One of the slant routes, I think some pressure fell on it and it dislocated, so I popped it back into place a couple of times during the game. It's fine."



Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs

Coaches and players are downplaying Watkins' apparent foot injury, a setback Andy Reid described as Watkins banging his foot. Watkins' status is worth keeping a close eye on this week.

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

Those of you who had the foresight to hang on to Jordan Wilkins or Nyheim Hines after Marlon Mack's return could be rewarded, as the injury-plagued Indy running back had another setback during the Colts' Week 9 bye. Mack, according to reports from practice, was doing some side work with training staff. His status will once again be worth monitoring. In other Colts news, WR Ryan Grant did not practice Monday.



Chris Ivory, RB, Bills

Ivory is a depth play and the back up to LeSean McCoy — or at least he was — before a late shoulder injury required him to eventually be carted back to the locker room after helping helped off gently to keep his arm in place. If you still need RB help, Marcus Murphy will be the next man up in all likelihood next week.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Bears

Another late injury in Chicago's blowout win over Buffalo Sunday was the wideout Gabriel, who was seen limping off the field toward the end of the game. Reports suggest he should be okay though.

"His [injury] is just a little soreness," head coach Matt Nagy said. "We've got to toughen him up a little bit."



D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texans

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Foreman is back on site with the Texans this week. As of now, it's unknown if he will be ready to suit up in Week 11, following a bye, and if he does his usage will be a wait and see. He may be a pick up and stash candidate for a fantasy team with open roster spots — he will likely eventually be the No. 2 in the Houston backfield.

