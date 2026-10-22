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October 22, 2026

26 horror authors are coming to Manayunk on Halloween for a book convention

FearLit will bring Jason Rekulak, Alma Katsu and other writers to Venice Island on Oct. 31 for book signings, panel discussions and awards.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Conventions
Skull on top of books cottonbro/Pexels.com

FearLit, a new Halloween literary convention in Manayunk, will bring 26 horror and thriller authors together Oct. 31 for panel discussions, book signings and awards at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center.

Halloween usually brings haunted houses, horror movies and costumes. This year, Manayunk is adding something for people who prefer to get their scares from a book.

Twenty-six writers working in horror, thrillers and other dark fiction will gather Saturday, Oct. 31, for FearLit, a new literary convention organized by Manayunk bookstore Thrillerdelphia. The four-hour event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center, with discussions, book signings and awards celebrating the darker side of fiction.

Among the featured writers is Philadelphia author Jason Rekulak, whose latest supernatural thriller, Look What the Cat Dragged In, was released Oct. 13. Rekulak, also known for his bestselling novel Hidden Pictures, will be joined by Alma Katsu, Keith Rosson, Adam Cesare, Philip Fracassi, Hailey Piper and Gwendolyn Kiste.

The afternoon begins with a welcome and awards presentation at noon, followed by author panels and discussions starting at 12:15 p.m. The final hour, from 3 to 4 p.m., is reserved for book signings, giving fans a chance to meet the writers behind some of their favorite frightening stories.

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The convention is limited to 250 seats, and doors open at 11:15 a.m. After the event wraps up, the Halloween festivities will continue at Thrillerdelphia's nearby bookstore, where additional signings and activities are planned.

General admission costs $35 plus fees, with upgraded seating options also offered. FearLit is restricted to adults 21 and older, according to the Eventbrite listing.

Tickets and the full author lineup are available at FearLit.com.

FearLit 2026

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Time: Noon-4 p.m.; doors open at 11:15 a.m.
Location: Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock St., Philadelphia, PA 19127
Admission: $35 plus fees for general admission; upgraded seating options offered
Age restriction: 21 and older, according to Eventbrite
Featured authors: Jason Rekulak, Alma Katsu, Keith Rosson, Adam Cesare, Philip Fracassi and more
Activities: Author panels, awards and book signings
Tickets and information: FearLit

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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