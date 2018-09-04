More News:

September 04, 2018

Federal Donuts' green 'The Iggle' donut available one day only

Guess what color they are

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Eagles Federal Donuts
Federal Donuts Photo courtesy/Federal donuts

"The Iggle" donut from Federal Donuts is the original cake flavor, covered in kelly green frosting and sprinkles.

Federal Donuts is bringing back its Super Bowl victory donuts for one day only, and yep, you guessed it, it's for this Thursday's home opener. 

It's called "The Iggle" for obvious reasons and is the shop's signature cake flavor, coated with kelly green frosting and green and silver sugar for what they call "grit and brotherly love."

Here's the closeup you didn't know you needed to see until this very moment. 

Federal DonutsPhoto courtesy/Federal Donuts

“The Iggle” is the shop's signature cake flavor.


The treats will be available (hopefully) all day on Thursday, Sept. 6, but they're first-come, first-serve. So they could be gone by 10 a.m. 

They're going for $2.75 a pop, $13 for a half-dozen and $24 for a dozen. 

Oh, and they're also selling limited time Eagles T-shirts. You can get them all in stores and also online here.

