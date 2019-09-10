More Culture:

September 10, 2019

Photos: The Fifth Annual Julius Erving Golf Classic

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Benefits Photos
Dillon - Erving Gala HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dorys Erving and Julius Erving at the Julius Erving Golf Gala at Premier Night Club at the Borgata Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

76ers forward and Hall of Fame legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving hosted his annual golf tournament this weekend in Atlantic City.

The Fifth Annual Julius Erving Golf Classic was held Friday to Sunday at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

On Sunday night, the annual Red Carpet & Pairings Party was held at Premier Nightclub at Borgata. Hosted by ESPN’s Jay Harris and professional golfer and fashion designer Seema Sadekar, the evening featured former NBA star Charles Barkley: NFL legend Marcus Allen; former Eagles running back Keith Byars. Will Smith's sister, Ellen Smith, and mom Caroline Smith; comedian Chris Tucker and model Beverly Johnson.

R&B singers Doug E. Fresh, Johnny Gill and Jeffrey Osborne performed live at the event.

Here some photos from the event:

Dillon - Erving GalaHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Rich and Tammi Toliver, wearing a Isabel Toledo dress, at the Julius Erving Golf Gala at Premier Night Club at the Borgata Hotel on September 08, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dillon - Erving GalaHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Kathy Coyner, Kendra Butts, basketball legend Nancy Lieberman and Wanda Croner at the Julius Erving Golf Gala at Premier Night Club at the Borgata Hotel on September 08, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dillon - Erving ClassicHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Charles Barkley and Marcus Allen pay tribute to Dr. J as co-hosts Jay Harris and Seema Sadekar look on at the Julius Erving Golf Gala at Premier Night Club at the Borgata Hotel on September 08, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dillon - Erving GalaHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dougie Fresh entertains the crowd at the Julius Erving Golf Gala at Premier Night Club at the Borgata Hotel on September 08, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dillon - Erving GalaHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

76ers announcers Christian Crosby and Matt Cord emceed the Julius Erving Golf Gala at Premier Night Club at the Borgata Hotel on September 08, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dillon - Erving GalaHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jeffrey and Sheri Osborne at the Julius Erving Golf Gala at Premier Night Club at the Borgata Hotel on September 08, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dillon - Erving GalaHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Winky Wright and wife Sayquana Barney walk the red carpet at the Julius Erving Golf Gala at Premier Night Club at the Borgata Hotel on September 08, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.


HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

