Photos: The Fifth Annual Julius Erving Golf Classic

76ers forward and Hall of Fame legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving hosted his annual golf tournament this weekend in Atlantic City.

The Fifth Annual Julius Erving Golf Classic was held Friday to Sunday at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

On Sunday night, the annual Red Carpet & Pairings Party was held at Premier Nightclub at Borgata. Hosted by ESPN’s Jay Harris and professional golfer and fashion designer Seema Sadekar, the evening featured former NBA star Charles Barkley: NFL legend Marcus Allen; former Eagles running back Keith Byars. Will Smith's sister, Ellen Smith, and mom Caroline Smith; comedian Chris Tucker and model Beverly Johnson.

R&B singers Doug E. Fresh, Johnny Gill and Jeffrey Osborne performed live at the event.

Here some photos from the event: Rich and Tammi Toliver, wearing a Isabel Toledo dress, at the Julius Erving Golf Gala. Kathy Coyner, Kendra Butts, basketball legend Nancy Lieberman and Wanda Croner at the Julius Erving Golf Gala. Charles Barkley and Marcus Allen pay tribute to Dr. J as co-hosts Jay Harris and Seema Sadekar look on. Dougie Fresh entertains the crowd. 76ers announcers Christian Crosby and Matt Cord emceed the Julius Erving Golf Gala. Jeffrey and Sheri Osborne at the Julius Erving Golf Gala. Winky Wright and wife Sayquana Barney walk the red carpet.




