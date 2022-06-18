Firefighter dies in North Philadelphia building collapse

June 18, 2022
One firefighter died and five others were rescued after a Fairhill building collapsed following a fire early Saturday morning.
The deceased was a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, officials announced shortly before 8 a.m.
The other five, four firefighters and one Philadelphia Licensing & Inspection official, were transported to Temple University Hospital. The inspector was released and the first responders remain hospitalized in stable condition.
Update: PFD continued work to rescue 2 trapped members from the collapse at 300 W. Indiana St. 1 member was transported to the hospital. The other, a 27-year veteran, was pronounced at the scene. Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and fellow PFD along with all affected.— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 18, 2022
The blaze began in a commercial building on 3rd Street and West Indiana Avenue, officials say. First responders arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. and were able to put out the blaze in about 15 minutes, FOX29 reports.
But around 3:30 a.m. a large chunk of the building collapsed on the six workers who were surveying the scene of the blaze to ensure there were no remaining hotspots, NBC10 reports.
Update: PFD continued work to rescue 2 trapped members from the collapse at 300 W. Indiana St. 1 member was transported to the hospital. The other, a 27-year veteran, was pronounced at the scene. Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and fellow PFD along with all affected.— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 18, 2022
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
This story was edited after it was initially published.