Firefighter dies in North Philadelphia building collapse

One firefighter died and five others were rescued after a Fairhill building collapsed following a fire early Saturday morning.

The deceased was a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, officials announced shortly before 8 a.m.

The other five, four firefighters and one Philadelphia Licensing & Inspection official, were transported to Temple University Hospital. The inspector was released and the first responders remain hospitalized in stable condition.

The blaze began in a commercial building on 3rd Street and West Indiana Avenue, officials say. First responders arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. and were able to put out the blaze in about 15 minutes, FOX29 reports.

But around 3:30 a.m. a large chunk of the building collapsed on the six workers who were surveying the scene of the blaze to ensure there were no remaining hotspots, NBC10 reports.

