June 18, 2022

Firefighter dies in North Philadelphia building collapse

Five more people were rescued from the rubble earlier this morning. Four remain hospitalized in stable condition

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Fairhill Building Collapse Philadelphia Fire Department/Twitter

One firefighter died after a Fairhill building collapsed on six city workers on Saturday morning.

One firefighter died and five others were rescued after a Fairhill building collapsed following a fire early Saturday morning. 

The deceased was a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, officials announced shortly before 8 a.m.

The other five, four firefighters and one Philadelphia Licensing & Inspection official, were transported to Temple University Hospital. The inspector was released and the first responders remain hospitalized in stable condition.


The blaze began in a commercial building on 3rd Street and West Indiana Avenue, officials say. First responders arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. and were able to put out the blaze in about 15 minutes, FOX29 reports.

But around 3:30 a.m. a large chunk of the building collapsed on the six workers who were surveying the scene of the blaze to ensure there were no remaining hotspots, NBC10 reports.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This story was edited after it was initially published.

noah@phillyvoice.com

