Ice sculptures to fill the neighborhood during Fishtown Freeze

After a successful first year, the Fishtown Freeze will return on Saturday, Dec. 14.

More than 20 hand-carved ice sculptures will be on display at neighborhood spots, like Evil Genius, Jinxed, Weckerly's Ice Cream and Johnny Brenda's.

Live carvings will take place at Rivers Casino at noon, Sancho Pistola's at 1:30 p.m., Lutheran Settlement House at 2:30 p.m. and Suraya at 4 p.m.

In addition, visitors can pose for photos with Santa at Frankford Hall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., stop by Suraya's outdoor patio between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to enjoy warm winter drinks and browse the Fishtown Flea Holiday Market at La Colombe between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

