More Events:

December 06, 2019

Ice sculptures to fill the neighborhood during Fishtown Freeze

The free, family-friendly event is back for a second year

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Fishtown
Carroll - Frankford Avenue in Fishtown Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A business on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown.

After a successful first year, the Fishtown Freeze will return on Saturday, Dec. 14. 

More than 20 hand-carved ice sculptures will be on display at neighborhood spots, like Evil Genius, Jinxed, Weckerly's Ice Cream and Johnny Brenda's.

RELATED: Celebrate the holiday season at six Fairmount Park mansions during 'A Very Philly Christmas'

Live carvings will take place at Rivers Casino at noon, Sancho Pistola's at 1:30 p.m., Lutheran Settlement House at 2:30 p.m. and Suraya at 4 p.m.

In addition, visitors can pose for photos with Santa at Frankford Hall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., stop by Suraya's outdoor patio between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to enjoy warm winter drinks and browse the Fishtown Flea Holiday Market at La Colombe between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Fishtown Freeze

Saturday, Dec. 14

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Fishtown Philadelphia Family-Friendly Holiday

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: After Wheeler signing, Phillies still need more help if they hope to contend
Zack-Wheeler_120519_usat

Crime

Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of Philly high school football star
Fayaadh Gillard

Women's Health

Hair dye and straightener may increase risk for breast cancer, study says
Hair dye breast cancer risk

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies taking a big gamble on Zack Wheeler — and they better hope it pays off
Zack-Wheeler-Phillies_120519_usat

Movies

James Bond has a Philadelphia connection that may surprise you
James Bond No Time To Die movie trailer

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 7-8
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved