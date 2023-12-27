More News:

December 27, 2023

Flight carrying migrants lands in Philadelphia International Airport due to weather conditions

Eastern 3577 was on its way to JFK International Airport from El Paso, Texas when "weather-related issues" led to the flight landing in PHL

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia International Airport PHL.jpg Philadelphia International Airport/Flickr

Eastern 3577 was one of three flights diverted to Philadelphia International Airport for weather-related reasons.

A plane carrying more than 200 migrants landed at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday evening. Eastern Airlines flight 3577 left El Paso International Airport at 1 p.m. local time and was originally meant to land at JFK International Airport.

The unscheduled landing at PHL was due to "weather-related issues," according to PHL public affairs manager Heather Redfern. Two other flights—one scheduled for Boston and another for Westchester, New York—landed in PHL for similar weather-related reasons, said Redfern. The FAA said that the landings are related to a fog advisory on the East Coast.

MORE: Spirit Airlines boarded unaccompanied boy on wrong flight out of Philly airport

Redfern confirmed that the passengers were accommodated on buses to reach the originally intended destination of New York City. The passengers left PHL by 11 p.m. The precise number of asylum seekers on Eastern 3577 is unknown. Eastern Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Philadelphia was not the intended destination for the flight, this would not be the first time that migrants sent from Texas ended up in the city. In November of last year, the Texas state government sent several buses carrying migrants to 30th Street Station without prior announcement. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately reply to a request for comment regarding the circumstances that led to the Eastern 3577 flight.

