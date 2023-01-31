The Flyers are stuck in the middle

The Flyers went into their bye week with a 4-0 shutout of Winnipeg and six points out from a playoff spot.

Surface level, that isn't too bad, right?

Definitely way better from where they were this time last year when the freefall was well underway.

John Tortorella has the team playing a much more competitive brand of hockey, Travis Konecny has rebounded into a career year, Carter Hart has mostly found his form again between the pipes and has outright stolen a few games along the way, Scott Laughton has been an ultra-reliable two-way presence and may only be inching closer to becoming the next captain, and younger pieces like Cam York, Owen Tippett, Noah Cates, and Joel Farabee are steadily establishing themselves as everyday NHL players.

But in the short- and long-term, what is it all going towards?

There are good things going for the Flyers, for sure – and prospects like Cutter Gauthier and Tyson Foerster will more than likely be up by season's end as a bonus – but from where things stand right now, as a team, they're just okay.

At 21-21-9 after 51 games, they're far from one of the worst clubs in the league, with a definite leg up on the likes of Anaheim, Arizona, Chicago, and Columbus. But against the Bostons, Carolinas, and Tampa Bays of the world – even with all the hustle in the world? They stand little chance.

They're in the middle, which is really the last place an organization and the majority of its fans want to be.

Could the Flyers possibly work themselves into a playoff spot? Sure. At face value, a six-point gap seems like manageable ground to make up once they come back from the break.

But it becomes a much steeper climb once you step back and look at how they would have to do it, and that's not including maintaining the spot until the end should they gain a hold of one.

Here's a look at the Eastern Conference Wild Card picture as of Tuesday afternoon:

Rank Team W-L-OTL Pts P% Diff. 1 Washington* 26-20-6 58 .558 +13 2 Pittsburgh* 24-16-9 57 .582 +8 3 Buffalo 26-19-4 56 .571 +20 4 NY Islanders 25-22-2 55 .529 +4 5 Florida 24-22-6 54 .519 -5 6 Flyers 21-21-9 51 .500 -20 7 Detroit 21-19-8 50 .521 -15 8 Ottawa 23-23-3 49 .500 -9 *Holds Wild Card spot