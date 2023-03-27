Dave Scott to retire as Comcast Spectacor Chairman

Changes are coming to Comcast Spectacor. Chairman Dave Scott, in his 30th year with the company, is set to retire. The announcement came on Monday morning for Scott, who also served as the Governor of the Flyers. Comcast Spectacor also announced that CEO Dan Hilferty will succeed Scott in the Chairman role.

In a press release, Comcast Spectacor said the following regarding Hilferty:

As Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, Hilferty will lead the company’s entire portfolio, including the Philadelphia Flyers. Spectacor Sports and Entertainment CEO Valerie Camillo will continue to work directly with Hilferty, overseeing the Wells Fargo Center, including its continued transformation, and lead the Flyers’ Business Operations.

The noteworthy aspect of this news is not the business side of things and the inner workings of Comcast Spectacor as a whole, but what it means for the Flyers. Scott and others throughout the Comcast and Flyers organizations have come under fire given the franchise's continued lackluster play over the last decade or so. That only heightened after a much-criticized trade deadline in which the Flyers did not part with veteran pieces when they could have, only to fire general manager Chuck Fletcher shortly after.

In the team's history, the Flyers have had steaks of 17 consecutive playoff appearances (1973-1989) and 11 consecutive postseason berths (1995-2006). Those days feel long gone.

Hilferty will have his hands full with not just his general duties for the entirety of the company, but with appeasing an irate Flyers fan base as he tries to reconstruct what was once a perennially successful, well-run hockey franchise.

