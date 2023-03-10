Flyers fire general manager Chuck Fletcher

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager and co-president Chuck Fletcher, the team announced on Friday morning.

A report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner and Giana Han first broke the news.

The Flyers had hired Fletcher for this role back in December 2018.



The firing is a long time coming, as the Flyers have continued to be mired in mediocrity and irrelevance with no clear path to contention in both the present and the future. Trades and big-money free agents? Those didn't work. Top prospects? Nor did they.

There will certainly be rejoicing among Flyers fans for this.

Former player Danny Brière, who has been rising within the organization's front office ranks for the past few years, is being made the interim GM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader