More Sports:

March 10, 2023

Flyers fire general manager Chuck Fletcher

The Flyers have fired general manager Chuck Fletcher, a move that was a long time coming in Philadelphia.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Chuck-Fletcher-Flyers-GM-040819_USAT Zack Hill/Flyers

Former Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher.

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager and co-president Chuck Fletcher, the team announced on Friday morning.

 A report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner and Giana Han first broke the news.

The Flyers had hired Fletcher for this role back in December 2018. 

The firing is a long time coming, as the Flyers have continued to be mired in mediocrity and irrelevance with no clear path to contention in both the present and the future. Trades and big-money free agents? Those didn't work. Top prospects? Nor did they. 

There will certainly be rejoicing among Flyers fans for this.

Former player Danny Brière, who has been rising within the organization's front office ranks for the past few years, is being made the interim GM. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates... 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Danny Briere chuck fletcher

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple grad students on strike reach another tentative contract with university
Temple University Strike Agreement

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Mental Health

Too much stress can impair memory and cognitive function; here's how to better manage it
Stress cognitive function

Flyers

Flyers fire general manager Chuck Fletcher
Chuck-Fletcher-Flyers-GM-040819_USAT

Food & Drink

Just Born candy company, based in Bethlehem, won't be selling jelly beans this Easter season
just born jelly beans easter candy

Weekend

An ABBA dance party and a goat walk: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Philly goat walk

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved