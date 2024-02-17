NHL Stadium Series: The Flyers make their entrance in Rocky sweatsuits

The Flyers arrived at MetLife Stadium on Saturday in a way that only Philadelphia could...

Just perfect.

The Flyers are entering their NHL Stadium Series matchup against the Devils with it potentially carrying big ramifications in a playoff race that's only becoming more and more of a sprint.

Two critical points will be on the line Saturday night in the Meadowlands, but the Flyers wanted to be sure to go into it in a way where Philadelphia could fully get behind them.

"We wanted something that people from Philly were gonna like and get behind," winger Joel Farabee said. "It's pretty fun to do something like this, and planning it out over the course of the season was pretty fun. So we were super excited to run in here and get things going."

Hopefully, it carries over to the ice.

"I think guys know how important, not only this game is, but the final stretch here," center Scott Laughton said from the podium in his gray sweatsuit. "This is a part of it. We know where we're at. We know where the Devils are at, and we'll continue to try and put our best foot forward and play good hockey."

Hit the music:

