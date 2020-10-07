More Sports:

October 07, 2020

Flyers pick winger Tyson Foerster with 23rd pick in 2020 NHL Draft

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Chuck-Fletcher-Flyers-GM-040819_USAT Zack Hill/Flyers

Chuck Fletcher will have a lot of pressure to get it right this offseason for the Flyers.

Picking 23rd in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Flyers selected Tyson Foerster, a big 6-foot-2, 200 pound winger 18-year-old winger from Ontario Tuesday night.

Foerster scored 80 points in 62 games in the OHL for the Barrie Colts last season, but at -17 it's clear he has room for improvement, perhaps on the defensive end. The pick lines up perfectly with the Flyers' biggest need — one that was plainly visible in the team's second round playoff loss in the bubble a few weeks ago — to find forwards who can score reliably in big spots.

His touch around the net and knack for scoring is hugely appealing, as is his playmaking both with and without the puck.

The draft was not without drama for the Flyers, as Washington traded up from the 24th pick to grab pick No. 22 and Hendrix Lapierre one spot ahead of the Flyers. If Lapierre — a monumentally talented but oft-injured center whom many were hoping would fall to the Flyers — winds up being a superstar player down the line, one might wonder if the Capitals jumping ahead of Philly to get their man was a consequential act.

Here's a scouting report on the newest Flyer Foerster who was ranked everywhere from 16th to 46th by various hockey outlets, from Elite Prospects:

He's most comfortable setting up shop at the top of the left face-off circle, taking cross-ice feeds, and one-timing them on net with power. He sets up his feeds really well, scanning the ice for where his target will be, looking on the pass and threatening to shoot. He's got one of the best shots in the draft, can see the ice well, and possesses plus-defensive instincts.

And some highlights:


The Flyers have been dynamite — especially compared to the other Philly area sports teams — at picking in the first round in recent years, with their current core boasting recent first rounders Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim, among others.

Since 2016, they've had seven first round picks in the last five drafts. Four of them have already played in the NHL, and scouts and front office members are high on last year's pick Cam York as well.

Year/pickPlayerNHL stats
2020/23rd F Tyson Foerster
2019/14thD Cam York
2018/14thF Joel Farabee8 G, 13 A, 52 games
2018/19thC Jay O-Brien
2017/2ndC Nolan Patrick26 G, 35 A, 145 games
2017/27thC Morgan Frost2 G, 5 A, 20 games
2016/22ndC German Rubtsov4 games


At 18, Foerster is a bit of a project and needs a little work to improve his skating skills, but all the scouting reports we've seen beam about his ability to score on the power play and on with the one-timer. Flyers fans can be excited about his potential.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia chuck fletcher

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Doc Rivers wants to make Sixers better, not change who they are
Doc-Rivers-presser_100520_Sixers

COVID-19

President Trump 'feeling much better' after 'high fever' from COVID-19, doctors say
trump melania test positive

Addiction

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic

Sponsored

John McMullen: In Eagles first win, Mailata finally turns from project to prospect
Jordan_Mailata_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020.jpg

Entertainment

Regal Cinemas temporarily closing all 16 theaters in Philly region
Regal Cinemas closing

Halloween

Candlelight tours of Fort Mifflin offered through Halloween
Fort Mifflin ghost tour

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved