Flyers unveil Stadium Series jerseys

The Flyers head to the Meadowlands on Saturday, Feb. 17 to take on the Devils. At MetLife Stadium, they'll be wearing their brand new Stadium Series jerseys that the team revealed on Friday morning.

The front...

Philadelphia Flyers/for PhillyVoice The Philadelphia Flyers' 2024 Stadium Series jerseys are here.

And the back...

The look, at least initially, has received a tepid response on social media with Flyers fans hoping for a return to the 1990s style of dark orange or their as good-as-it-gets black sweaters.

At minimum, they could've used an outline for the numbers and names on the back.

Regarding the release, the Flyers stated the following in a press release:

The Philadelphia Flyers, National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled the 2024 adidas Authentic NHL Stadium Series jersey for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Specifically designed for the Flyers vs. Devils matchup, the special-edition uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Flyers hit the rink outdoors at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, February 17. The game will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series special-edition jersey features bold, statement designs including oversized numbers, letters and Flyers crest magnified to scale for MetLife Stadium. Most notably, the Flyers unique contrast name plate is stretched along the entire width of the sweater, creating the full black stripe complementing the Flyers official burnt orange stripe along the sleeve. This year’s jerseys also include additional depth to adidas’ Primegreen dimensional cresting that feature layers of twill, embroidery and raised embroidery that add a pique texture. Customizing the jersey to the event, “STADIUM SERIES” appears on the inside back neck of each jersey, rendered in the Flyers’ distinctive font.

The jerseys are currently available for preorder on the Wells Fargo Center shop's website. A blank jersey runs $189.99. For jerseys of a specific player, those cost $259.99. Players available for preorder include Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee, Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale, Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerester, Sean Courtier, Travis Konecny and Samuel Errson.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader