Flywheel hosting Tour de Fly competition where you could win a home bike

Indoor cycling studio Flywheel is hosting a three-week nationwide competition this summer with some fantastic prizes. The Tour de Fly will take place Monday, July 8, through Sunday, July 28.

Riders will compete to get the top Power Score, which is generated based on an algorithm of speed (RPM) and resistance (torq).

Take as many Flywheel rides as you want during the Tour de Fly. At the end of the competition, your top 21 Power Scores will be added together.

The male and female with the highest cumulative Power Score among all studios nationwide will win a Flywheel Home Bike.



A national leaderboard will be posted once a week on the Flywheel blog with the top 10 females and top 10 males.



Also, there are prizes just for competing. If you take nine studio classes during the Tour de Fly you'll get 1,000 Power Points and if you take 15 classes you'll get 5,000 Power Points.

Through Flywheel's Power Up program, the more Power Points you have, the more rewards you get.

If you have a Flywheel Home Bike already, you can still participate. Take as many Flywheel rides as you want at home and the male and female who spend the most number of minutes riding will win a one-year free subscription and a $500 gift card to Amazon or Best Buy.

To take part in the Tour de Fly, make sure to sign up by Wednesday, July 10.

There's a Flywheel studio in Philadelphia (1521 Locust Street) and in Bryn Mawr (711 W. Lancaster Avenue).

Monday, July 8, through Sunday, July 28

Flywheel studios nationwide

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.