More Events:

June 27, 2019

Flywheel hosting Tour de Fly competition where you could win a home bike

All the details on the three-week nationwide Power Score competition

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Indoor Cycling
Carroll - Fitness Classes Flywheel Sports Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Flywheel Sports, 1521 Locust St.

Indoor cycling studio Flywheel is hosting a three-week nationwide competition this summer with some fantastic prizes. The Tour de Fly will take place Monday, July 8, through Sunday, July 28.

Riders will compete to get the top Power Score, which is generated based on an algorithm of speed (RPM) and resistance (torq).

RELATED: Fitness YouTuber choreographs full-body workout to viral "Old Town Road" song

Take as many Flywheel rides as you want during the Tour de Fly. At the end of the competition, your top 21 Power Scores will be added together.

The male and female with the highest cumulative Power Score among all studios nationwide will win a Flywheel Home Bike.

A national leaderboard will be posted once a week on the Flywheel blog with the top 10 females and top 10 males.

Also, there are prizes just for competing. If you take nine studio classes during the Tour de Fly you'll get 1,000 Power Points and if you take 15 classes you'll get 5,000 Power Points.

Through Flywheel's Power Up program, the more Power Points you have, the more rewards you get.

If you have a Flywheel Home Bike already, you can still participate. Take as many Flywheel rides as you want at home and the male and female who spend the most number of minutes riding will win a one-year free subscription and a $500 gift card to Amazon or Best Buy.

To take part in the Tour de Fly, make sure to sign up by Wednesday, July 10.

There's a Flywheel studio in Philadelphia (1521 Locust Street) and in Bryn Mawr (711 W. Lancaster Avenue).

Tour de Fly

Monday, July 8, through Sunday, July 28
Flywheel studios nationwide

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Indoor Cycling Philadelphia Competitions

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Health News

Hahnemann University Hospital to close later this year
Carroll - Hahnemann University Hospital

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Animals

New Jersey police looking for person who threw kittens from moving car
Kittens Thrown Car New Jersey

Food & Drink

Where to eat and drink in Philly this Fourth of July
Fourth of July drinks and food in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police update guidelines for officers' interactions with transgender and non-binary people
Philadelphia police transgender policy

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved