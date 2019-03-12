More News:

March 12, 2019

Former New Jersey priest accused of sexual abuse, shot dead in Nevada home

John Capparelli, also a former public school teacher, was among the priests accused of sexual misconduct ID'd by the Catholic diocese

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Homicide
Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

A former priest and public school teacher accused of sexually abusing young boys from New Jersey was found shot to death in his Nevada home over the weekend, NJ.com reported.

John Capparelli, 70, was discovered at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in Henderson, Nevada, when police arrived at his home to conduct a welfare check, authorities said.

According to FOX5 in Las Vegas, the Clark County Coroner's Office determined Capparelli was shot in the neck, and his death is being ruled a homicide. 

Last month, under mounting public pressure, the New Jersey Catholic diocese released the names of 188 priests and deacons who had been accused of sexually abusing and harassing children. Capparelli had been credibly accused by multiple children. He was permanently suspended from the church in 1992.

Capparelli was never convicted of a crime, but many accusers have stepped forward in recent years. He had been linked to running a fetish website from his home and coercing teenage boys to wrestle while wearing swimwear.

The Star-Ledger reported Capparelli's teaching certification was revoked in June 2013 when accusations resurfaced. Prior to that, he had been working as a public school math teacher in Newark since 1993. NJ.com reported he purchased his Nevada home, just outside of Las Vegas, in 2016, shortly after selling his property in Belleville, New Jersey.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Homicide New Jersey Investigations Catholic Church Nevada Sexual Abuse Priests Priest Abuse

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What should the Eagles do with Nelson Agholor now that they have signed DeSean Jackson?
031219NelsonAgholor

Transportation

Philly-to-Pittsburgh hyperloop gets funding for $2 million feasibility study
07212017_Hyperloop_2_concept.

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' first day of (sort of) free agency
031219DeSeanJackson

Discussions

TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics
microphone

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved